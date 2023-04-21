Highland 8

Firefighters extinguish the remaining hot spots during Friday morning's fire at Highland High School in Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Firefighters are still extinguishing hot spots from the early Friday morning fire at Highland High School but they're thankful they were able to save most of the school from the flames.

The Pocatello Fire Department reported at 9 a.m. Friday that the fire had been contained to the D Wing of Highland with the school's other four wings suffering only light smoke damage.

Highland 6

A Pocatello Fire Department ladder truck pours water on the inferno raging at Highland High School on Friday morning.
Highland fire 3

Firefighters battle the Friday morning blaze that's burning out of control at Highland High School in Pocatello.
Highland fire 2

A Pocatello Fire Department ladder truck pours water onto the fire raging at Highland High School in Pocatello early Friday morning.
Highland fire 4

A firefighter uses a ladder to climb onto the roof of Highland High School in Pocatello during the Friday morning fire that heavily damaged the school.
Highland fire

A fire burns out of control at Highland High School in Pocatello on Friday morning.
Highland fire 5

Firefighters pictured at the scene of the Friday morning fire that heavily damaged Highland High School in Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.