Lava Hot Springs fire

Firefighters battle a Sunday morning fire at a building along Highway 30 just outside of Lava Hot Springs.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A fire severely damaged a large building just outside of Lava Hot Springs on Sunday morning. 

The 7 a.m. blaze at the building along Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs did not result in any injuries but the flames gutted portions of the structure.

As of 11:30 a.m. Lava Hot Springs firefighters were still on the scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots. 

The building was apparently being used as an events center and was unoccupied when the fire occurred, authorities said. The blaze was reported by people at the nearby Sinclair convenience store.

Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fire.

