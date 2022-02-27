Firefighters battle a Sunday morning fire at a building along Highway 30 just outside of Lava Hot Springs.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A fire severely damaged a large building just outside of Lava Hot Springs on Sunday morning.
The 7 a.m. blaze at the building along Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs did not result in any injuries but the flames gutted portions of the structure.
As of 11:30 a.m. Lava Hot Springs firefighters were still on the scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
The building was apparently being used as an events center and was unoccupied when the fire occurred, authorities said. The blaze was reported by people at the nearby Sinclair convenience store.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fire.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.