IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames.
The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County.
IFFD responded with four engines, two ambulances, the ladder truck and battalion chief.
As the battalion chief was in route he noted a large column of smoke. Engine 4 noted a single story home with flames coming from the roof.
The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.
The fire spread quickly from the back of the home, deck, garage and then to the attic and roof, and throughout most of the upstairs living spaces.
There was smoke damage throughout the home.
Firefighters reported having most of the fire knocked down by approximately 2:30 p.m.
Due to the extensive damage, approximately $350,000, the homeowner was displaced from the home but was able to make arrangements for a temporary place to stay.
Chaplains from the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho were dispatched to provide assistance to the homeowner.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention/Investigation Division. No other information will be released at this time.