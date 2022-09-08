POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a fire that partially gutted a duplex near downtown Pocatello.
The blaze in the 400 block of South Johnson Avenue was reported by neighborhood residents around 9:50 p.m. Thursday.
The fire burned for over an hour but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any adjacent homes.
The fire destroyed a shed with woodworking materials inside located near the duplex and minor explosions from paint cans and stains could be heard. The blaze also destroyed much of the duplex itself.
The duplex's occupants were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape the flames unscathed. A dog and cat who resided at the duplex got out too, but a cat and two kittens are still unaccounted for.
The Pocatello Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Neighborhood residents said the blaze started as a grass fire in the duplex's backyard that spread to the shed and then the duplex.
Pocatello police temporarily shut down South Johnson and West Whitman Street in the area of the fire while firefighters extinguished the flames.
It's unclear if the duplex is salvageable but it is insured.
The four people, two couples, who lived in the duplex said they will stay with friends and family until they can find permanent housing.
An online fundraiser has been launched to help one of the displaced couples. It is accessible by visiting gofund.me/32ec3c0d, and has raised nearly $1,200 of its $5,000 goal.
Mocha Madness on South Fifth Avenue is hosting a fundraiser for the four displaced residents. The owner of Mocha Madness is accepting donations on Sunday and will match all money raised up to $500.
Additionally, The Yellowstone, the place of employment for one of the affected residents who recently had her car break down and cell phone break, is placing a donation jar inside of its lounge to offer some assistance during this trying time.
