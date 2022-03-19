POCATELLO — A fire gutted a house in a residential neighborhood near downtown Pocatello on Saturday afternoon.
The blaze was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a two-story home in the 600 block of North Hayes Avenue.
Multiple people including an elderly man as well as three dogs were in the house when the fire ignited and it appeared that everyone was able to escape without injury.
As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday the Pocatello Fire Department had contained the blaze so that the flames were not spreading to adjacent homes. But the house where the fire ignited was still ablaze, filling the neighborhood with smoke.
Pocatello police shut down North Hayes and a stretch of West Bridger Street in the area of the fire as firefighters turned more and more hoses on the flames.
The elderly man who lived in the home said the residence was insured. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fire but the elderly man said he thought the blaze started in the home's kitchen.
The fire scorched most of the home, especially the second floor, and caused much of the roof to collapse.
As of 2:45 p.m. additional fire trucks were continuing to arrive at the scene as firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze.
The blaze attracted several onlookers from the neighborhood, many of whom made sure the elderly man was OK as he watched the firefighting effort while sitting in a chair across the street from his burning home.