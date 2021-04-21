SODA SPRINGS — A fire destroyed a home and damaged a pickup west of Soda Springs on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place at 1691 Corder Circle shortly before 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. The property owner was not home at that time and no injuries were reported.
Sheriff’s officials say the home was already engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.
Firefighters from Caribou County, Soda Springs, Grace and Bancroft all responded but ultimately weren’t able to save the structure, which is considered a total loss, according to the news release. A pickup truck parked outside the house was also damaged in the incident.
Sheriff’s officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, which is standard practice in an incident like this.