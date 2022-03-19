CHUBBUCK — A fire destroyed a mobile home here on Saturday night and caused nearby residents to be evacuated, authorities said.
The fire at the mobile home on Circle Inn Drive behind the Smith's supermarket was reported around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
The residence was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived and police temporarily evacuated several nearby mobile homes as a precaution.
Firefighters extinguished the flames but the residence was a total loss.
We have received no reports that the blaze resulted in any injuries.
Authorities have not yet said what might have caused the fire.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
