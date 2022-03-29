Firefighters at the scene of Tuesday afternoon's house fire on the Fort Hall Reservation.
FORT HALL — At 2:56 p.m. today, Fort Hall Fire & EMS were dispatched to a house fire at 1125 B Street in Fort Hall townsite.
The occupant of the home was not home so there were no injuries to people or animals.
Upon arrival, the fire crew found smoke coming from the home. It took approximately 20 minutes to contain the fire. The home is a complete loss.
State fire marshal will be assisting in the fire investigation. No cause is determined at this time. No other information will be provided.
