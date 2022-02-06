Sorry, an error occurred.
Pocatello firefighters at the scene of Sunday's mobile home fire on Teakwood Street.
POCATELLO — A fire damaged a vacant mobile home on the city's west side on Sunday.
The blaze at a mobile home on the 100 block of Teakwood Street was reported around 5:10 p.m.
Pocatello firefighters responded to the fire and quickly extinguished the flames. There were no injuries.
Firefighters said that no one was living in the mobile home.
The fire was reported by people nearby who spotted the flames, firefighters said.
The blaze appears to have started below the floor of the mobile home. The underside of the residence suffered noticeable damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Pocatello Fire Department.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday firefighters were still on the scene of the fire and Teakwood Street remained closed to traffic.
