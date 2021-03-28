TWIN FALLS — Firefighting crews had extinguished a fire burning within a pulp storage warehouse at the Amalgamated Sugar factory as of Monday morning, a company official said.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have yet to be determined, said Jessica Anderson, Amalgamated Sugar's public affairs manager. No injuries were reported.
Sugar beets are refined into finished sugar at the plant, which is the oldest and smallest of Amalgamated Sugar's three processing facilities.
The fire was reported Saturday night. Anderson said there are several possibilities regarding the cause.
"They are done fighting the fire. We're still assessing the structural damage and the seed product loss," Anderson said.
Pulp is the byproduct after sugar is extracted from beets. The pulp is pressed and dried and stored to be used as a high-quality animal feed. Magic Valley dairies are among the biggest buyers of the pulp.
"We are working with our customers to make sure their livestock feed supplies are minimally impacted by this event," Anderson said.
Anderson said the plant had only enough beets remaining to support a few more days of slicing for the season, and those unused beets have all been transferred to the Mini-Cassia area. She said the company should have no trouble getting all of the beets processed.
Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said an engine crew remained at the plant through 5:30 p.m. Monday to monitor for smoldering, based on concerns that strong winds on Monday could reignite the flames.
Kenworthy said pulp has been known to spontaneously combust, like damp haystacks. He said there are also fans and motors in the building. A representative from the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office and an official with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene investigating potential causes on Monday.
Kenworthy said the storage facility has a corrugated metal skin, steel interior supports and wood-frame construction on the sides. He said crews cut holes in the corrugated metal to spray water inside. Once the fire was under control, heavy equipment was brought in to pull off panels, and Amalgamated Sugar staff were allowed inside to remove pulp, thereby reducing the fuel load.
Several agencies assisted including Jerome City Fire Department, Filer Fire and Rescue, Buhl Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire Protection District, Rock Creek Quick Response, Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Declo Rural Fire Department.
Kenworthy said the early responders deserve credit for keeping the fire contained.
"It was something that was tough to deal with because of the amount of material that was in there," Kenworthy said.