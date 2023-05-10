Pocatello Fire Department vehicles at the scene of Wednesday night's fire at a condominium complex on Bench Road.
POCATELLO — Firefighters responded to a fire at a north Pocatello condominium complex on Wednesday night.
The blaze at the condominiums on the 1500 block of Bench Road was reported around 10:50 p.m.
Firefighters have evacuated the building in the condo complex where the fire ignited.
As of 11:10 p.m. smoke was pouring from one of the condominiums in that building and Pocatello firefighters were trying to get to the fire from the building's roof.
By 11:40 p.m. it appeared that firefighters had the fire mostly extinguished and there was far less smoke.
We have received no reports that the fire has resulted in any injuries.
Motorists should avoid Bench Road until the fire is extinguished.
Authorities have not yet commented on what could have caused the blaze.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.