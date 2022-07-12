A fire burns at Pacific Recycling on Tuesday along Highway 30 in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — A fire at a local recycling business has shut down a busy highway.
The blaze at Pacific Recycling on Highway 30 near the Simplot Plant was reported around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Pocatello police have shut down Highway 30 between Ridge Street and Philbin Road because of the fire.
Pocatello firefighters are currently battling the fire, which is burning amid a large pile of recyclables.
As of noon Tuesday it did not appear that the fire had resulted in any injuries or damaged any buildings.
The public should avoid the area until the fire is extinguished.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the blaze.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.