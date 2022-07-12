Pacific Recycling fire

A fire burns at Pacific Recycling on Tuesday along Highway 30 in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A fire at a local recycling business has shut down a busy highway.

The blaze at Pacific Recycling on Highway 30 near the Simplot Plant was reported around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Pocatello police have shut down Highway 30 between Ridge Street and Philbin Road because of the fire.

Pocatello firefighters are currently battling the fire, which is burning amid a large pile of recyclables.

As of noon Tuesday it did not appear that the fire had resulted in any injuries or damaged any buildings.

The public should avoid the area until the fire is extinguished. 

Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the blaze.