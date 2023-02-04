McCammon fire

Firefighters at the scene of Saturday morning's house fire in McCammon.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

MCCAMMON — Firefighters extinguished a house fire on Saturday morning that resulted in the home's occupants having to find a new place to live.

The blaze at the home in the 800 block of Center Street was reported by the people residing at the residence around 9:10 a.m. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.