There is freedom in truth. I will always believe that. Heck, I picked three words to define my next decade when I turned 30 last year and one of those words was truth.
As a journalist in a small community, I believe there is freedom in putting out accurate information to the public.
As a friend, I believe there is freedom in being compassionately honest with the people you love.
There is not, however, freedom in truthfully picking apart bit by bit a political comment someone has made on social media even if you are completely correct and have facts on your side.
I’ve been mulling over a column like this for months. The original idea was basically “how to have a semi-productive conflict with someone on the internet.”
The basics of the idea are this:
1. Never get into an argument with someone who doesn’t respect you because only people who respect you as a person will be willing to listen to you.
2. Never get into an argument with someone who doesn’t know you because if they don’t know you, how can they respect you?
3. Never use super biased sources. If they’re coming at you with Fox News, come back at them with Reuters, not Vox. Even better, use sources that lean more toward the other person’s political beliefs.
4. Listen to understand. If you understand why someone believes something and you press into that, the conversation will be more productive.
5. Show compassion. The person you are talking to might be genuinely afraid of something, and even if you think it’s something that they shouldn’t be afraid of, if you show compassion instead of writing them off, then it will go better.
6. Ask why they believe what they believe. If they’re forced to explain the why, then they will understand themselves better and might realize what they’re thinking isn’t quite right.
If you want to get better at these kinds of conversations, I’d recommend listening to Carlos Whittaker’s “Human Hope” podcast, specifically Episode 2, “Can Empathy Heal Racism, Sexism & All The Bad ‘isms’?,” and Episode 9, “How to Have Hard Yet Healthy Conversations With People You Disagree With.”
Carlos boils it down to essentially these three things:
— Don’t stand on issues; walk with people.
— It’s not about winning and losing; it’s about understanding.
— If it turns into a debate, no one wins.
I stand by all this. If you do choose to engage in an argument on the internet, these are the tools you should use. Trust me: I am someone who, based on everything else I’ve seen online, has had far more productive conversations with people I disagree with than most other people. I used to be that person who would nicely tell someone why everything they believed about a topic was wrong. I would literally go through articles line by line and fact check them. I have been there.
I'm thankful to have people in my life who are generally open to respectfully discussing things we disagree about. I do believe it's important to understand people outside your echo chamber.
But eventually I became exhausted. I had good conversations. I understood where people were coming from. But for the most part nothing changed, and what progress I did make was slow.
Recently I have found that there is more freedom in a different truth — a truth outside of facts and news articles. My personal truth.
I’ve never been a person who posts about politics every day. I’ve tried to only post things that I think are extremely important or pose questions that might get people to think about things differently. But I more or less stopped talking about politics on Facebook all together after Jan. 20. The last political post I made (I swear it was pretty innocuous) was on March 5 asking why it was OK to be upset about Mr. Potato Head being “canceled” but why it was totally fine to cancel, say, the NFL over racial justice protests.
That conversation did not go well, to put it lightly.
I’m not a weak person. I’m not afraid to confront people when necessary. But after that moment I made a decision, subconsciously at first, to start doing something else.
Before, my Facebook timeline was mostly cute pictures of my pets, random thoughts and occasionally something political. There is still some of the first two, but there is a lot more of something else: Long posts in which I get extremely vulnerable about my own life and my own insecurities. They're almost like diary entries, but with fewer swear words than I’d put in an actual diary.
The types of interactions I’ve had with people since making this change have been so good and healing in many ways. I’ve had people — former classmates, acquaintances, extended family members — who before rarely or, in some cases, never interacted with what I posted now commenting and saying how much they relate, and that feels like a small miracle in this chaotic world.
If I do go back to posting political things, I have an inkling that maybe the conversations will better, more civil, more productive. It’s hard to consider someone to be the enemy when you have ample evidence that they’re just another human with emotions and insecurities that you’ve likely felt as well. I believe that showing this kind of vulnerability, this kind of truth, has the power to change the relationships you have with the people around you.
But even if, ultimately, that isn’t the outcome, that’s not really the point. The point is that there is freedom in publicly reclaiming my trauma, in publicly expressing my innermost thoughts. There is strength that I’ve never felt before all because I made the decision to bare my soul to the world.
Maybe all it comes down to is that while you can’t control everything you see on Facebook, you can control what you add to the void. And when what you post makes you feel seen and heard and understood, it feels like magic.
It’s worth trying anyway.
Award-winning journalist Danae Lenz is the business editor at the Idaho State Journal. She can be reached at dlenz@journalnet.com. You can read some of her soul-baring thoughts on Instagram at @wanderlenzz.