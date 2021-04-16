There is a place where I feel the most like myself. It’s where I can be the real me — not the forced, carefully crafted, well-guarded me.
No surprise, it’s home.
Home is where I’m at ease. It’s where I can put my feet up on the couch, as long we don’t have guests.
Home is where I can have a bowl of cereal for dinner and a slice of pumpkin pie for breakfast.
My home is a museum of clues about the things I like best. You can see who I am by the books on the shelves, and the stuff hanging on the walls, and sometimes by what’s laying on the floor.
There are my guitars. Each one has its own stand in the living room. I didn’t put them out just to show off that I have three guitars. I just got tired of constantly having to open guitar cases to take them out, and having to put them back inside when I’m done. When it’s your home, you can make those kinds of decisions.
Naturally, my home is also my wife’s home, and the clues of what she remembers and loves best are everywhere. When we were young, our eleven children were all over the house. Now they’re grown with homes of their own. But they’re still all over our house.
Just about every wall and nook includes pictures of our children, and their children. To my eyes, it’s great having all these pictures up. To my wife’s eyes, the pictures are better than great. They are life itself.
In our home are remnants and souvenirs of trips. There are pictures, wall hangings and shelves filled with stuff that to everyone else just looks like mere stuff, but which mean the world — literally — to us. And sometimes we try to explain it to them, but, oddly, it never seems to work. I suppose no one can truly translate the secret language of shared experiences.
But no matter how wonderful home is, we all occasionally crave a change of scene. Recently, we drove down to Arizona to see family and friends. The sun was out, the saguaros were beautiful. But after a wonderful week, it was time to go. It wasn’t home.
So we drove back, just in time for last week’s wind storm. We complained about it mightily, and then settled back into our routines. True fact: Being home isn’t always wonderful. But it is always home.
It’s funny, the way we sometimes can’t wait to get away, and then can’t wait to get back. I think we just periodically lose our perspective on what makes home so deeply satisfying. So we go someplace where everything is supposedly better, but it turns out not to be any better. It’s just different. And different is OK, when taken in small doses. But after a week or so, the difference that seemed so appealing from a distance stops being all that terrific. Strange, but true.
You feel the comfort of coming home the moment you pull into your driveway, and notice how much the grass has grown and how the buds are a little bigger on trees. And you smile while remembering that tonight the bed and pillow will feel absolutely, positively correct.
But travel has its rewards. It teaches us about other languages and cultures, and how people go about their lives in their palaces, or shanties. Travel also reconnects us to our families — the ones we love and miss from a distance. Visiting them is like a thirsty drink from a deep well — as long as we don’t unintentionally stay too long.
But the older I get the more I realize that travel mostly exists to show us that our own homes aren’t so bad after all.
Home is where we can ponder our travels with true perspective, as we more fully comprehend the eternal contradiction of man: that we are all so very different, and yet we are all so very much the same.
So here’s to travel. May our eyes be opened to the world, so that we can all become better at seeing life’s truths inside ourselves—because that, more than anything else, is what travel is for.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.