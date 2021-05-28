Three blind men are brought before an elephant. One feels the elephant’s trunk and says, “An elephant is like a snake.” Another feels the elephant’s large ears and says, “An elephant is flimsy, like the fin of a fish.” The third feels the standing elephant’s leg and says, “An elephant is like a tree trunk.”
All of them are right. And all of them are wrong.
The problem of gun violence in America is an actual, real-life problem. By every measure, we are the most steadily violent industrialized nation on Earth. Our mass shootings occur with enough regularity to become annoyingly boring, not only in their carnage but in our reaction to them.
As mass shootings go, this week’s slaughter in San Jose was only mid-grade on the public reaction meter. Less than a dozen killed, no children involved, and the shooter committed suicide. Two-day news event, tops. Longer, of course, if you live in San Jose, but for the rest of us, it’s just California, and they deserve whatever happens to them.
The news coverage, meanwhile, just keeps rollin’ along from one mass casualty event to the next. Check off the boxes. Initial short-lived shock. Interviews with grieving family members. Interview with the mayor who introduces the town’s new slogan: “(Insert town name here) Strong!” Democratic presidents ring their hands and call for gun control. Republican presidents urge caution and warn about rushing to judgment. The shooter, it’s discovered, was disturbed. A candlelight vigil. Funerals. Cable newsies shout a lot. Neighborhood gun sales surge.
Rinse and repeat.
One of the advantages of the predictability of mass shootings is that they will help us all learn our roles for when it happens here — which at some point it surely will. We’ll be ready for our closeups.
As for what to do about the problem of mass shootings, and the approximately 100,000 other yearly shootings in America that don’t qualify as “mass,” I think we can agree that a problem exists. This is good. We agree on something.
But from there it all falls apart.
One way of looking at the problem of mass shootings is to say that if you block access to the weapons that are deliberately designed to kill lots of people in a hurry, fewer people will end up being killed. Less access, reduced opportunity, fewer dead people.
But you could also say that if you own weapons capable of killing lots of people in a hurry, other people will tend to leave you alone, or will pay dearly if they attempt to mess with you. More weapons, greater deterrent, fewer dead people.
I understand both sides. Both are expressed by honest people who want to do the right thing when it comes to dealing with the ones who become unhinged and want to lash out.
But it’s pretty easy to spot flaws in each argument. Legally reducing access means the deranged will stock up illegally. Bad outcome. But more access means those who want to kill people will have an easier time obtaining the tools of the trade, while simultaneously increasing the likelihood of trigger-happy collateral damage. Again, bad outcome.
The problem isn’t which of these two solutions is correct. The problem is that the solutions offered by both sides are the result of blind people trying to describe an elephant. Each examines a part of the problem and decides it’s the whole problem. They’re all right, and they’re all wrong.
Because “to arm or not to arm” isn’t the question. The question is the broader issue of a toxic society that produces so many wannabe killers.
It’s like we have cancer and we’re arguing over whether to treat it with aspirin or cough drops. Taking either one makes us feel like we’re doing something, and it might even make us feel slightly better for a few hours, but in the long run, by ignoring the actual problem, it’s only making us worse.
Because the problems that create mass killings run deep, and as a country we have too often relied on applying superficial social Band-Aids to the deeper cancers that run unacknowledged and uncured through the national bloodstream. Until this changes, nothing will change.