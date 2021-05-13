Yes, I know this story is a week late. But, as you’ll see, that’s the entire point.
Last Sunday, I spent Mother’s Day alone. My wife, good mother that she is, was off visiting one of our Idaho daughters who had just delivered her fifth child, which seems to me like a very good way to celebrate Mother’s Day.
But Sunday afternoon I received a phone call from our daughter living in Florida.
“Dad, were some flowers delivered to the house yesterday?”
“Um, no. Why?”
“I ordered some for Mom. They should be there by now.”
Just to be certain, I checked quickly around the front porch. “Nope,” I said. “No flowers delivered here. They’ll probably show up tomorrow.”
I checked frequently on Monday, hoping each time to discover a bright bouquet on the porch, but there was nothing. I envisioned overworked floral delivery drivers trying to keep up with all the orders. Mistakes are bound to happen.
So now it’s Tuesday evening. With a sigh, I realize it’s time to call my daughter and let her know the flowers are certainly MIA, and that a refund is due. But first, I decide to check one last and final time. I open the front door…
…and there on the porch is one of those mylar balloons. In big letters it says “Love You!” and it’s surrounded by hearts.
But it’s also only half full of helium and drooping toward the ground. Whatever it used to be, it’s now a sad, limp little balloon.
It’s attached to a flower vase, and I suppose that once there were flowers in it, but the vase is now empty.
There’s also a delivery card attached from a local florist with our address on it.
But there’s more. Next to the wilted balloon and the empty vase is a pretty potted plant, with little green shoots, all topped with fresh white blossoms. I’m sure this type of plant has a name, but you know me better than that. It’s a plant with little white blossoms.
There’s also a hand-written note attached to the blossoming plant. Here’s exactly what the note said:
“your flowers were delivered to the wrong address!! I was away for the weekend & they had Tipped over & died before I made it home. HAPPY BELATED MOTHERS DAY. –A neighbor down the road.” And a small hand-drawn heart.
So there I am, standing at the front door assembling the puzzle in my mind. Misdelivered. No one home. Wind. Dead flowers. Discovered. Pondered. Decided. The trip to the store to buy something with blossoms. The clandestine drop-off at the front door.
I picture our benefactor as she arrives home from her weekend, and I see her making her own Sherlock-Holmesian deductions as she examines the sad little mess at her front door. Wrong house. Dead flowers. What to do. And then the idea strikes.
I picture her walking through the nursery the next day, looking for just the right plant, and then putting it all together — the feeble balloon, the empty vase, the new potted flowers wrapped in bright green foil, the anonymous note. I imagine her dropping it at our door and pulling out of our driveway glad she hadn’t been caught. I picture her smile.
I hope she can picture mine. First, I called my daughter and relayed the story of what happened to the flowers she ordered. These are her words. “I’m so mad, but this is the best thing I think I’ve ever heard!”
Then I called my wife. “That’s just…awesome,” she said, with an accompanying sniffle I recognized well.
I liked my wife’s choice of words. The irony in all this is that the gift really wasn’t much. Just a few minutes of time and a few dollars on a credit card. But it provided rich proof that selfless and loving service between strangers who are nevertheless neighbors — the human currency of kindness so badly needed these days and yet so difficult to find — is simultaneously inexpensive and priceless. It is truly awesome.
And it’s why you’re enjoying reading this column as much as I enjoyed writing it.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.