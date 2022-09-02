In 1998, a major department store was being built directly across the street from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Kodiak, Alaska. Sister Diane, the principal, was outraged. Many of the clothing items sold at the store came from sweatshops where young children were forced to endure long work hours for little to no pay in filthy, unsafe conditions. These practices were repugnant to Sister Diane, and she shared her concerns with whoever would listen. She organized a candlelight vigil in the store’s parking lot where people from all over Kodiak came in prayerful protest of their unjust practices. It was also important to her that the students at St. Mary’s knew of the suffering other children endured and to carry that knowledge with them every time they shopped for clothes, whether it was at the locally owned shop downtown or at this new megastore. She wanted every student to understand how the real world operated, even if the truth was ugly and cruel and to encourage learners to think critically based on the facts.
I left St. Mary’s in 2001 when my husband retired from the Coast Guard. Since then, I have taught in Pocatello and Casper, Wyoming. I tried to be the kind of educator that Sister Diane was — someone with integrity, unafraid to tell students the facts. I’ll never forget when an angry eighth-grader confronted me after teaching a nutrition lesson a few years ago during the COVID outbreak. An organization out of Minneapolis called Bridges of Respect offered free humane education presentations, and I asked them to speak, via Zoom, to my health class. The first day, students learned about the horrors of factory farming, and on day two, a dietician shared the benefits of a plant-based diet. This particular student demanded to know why our class was only learning about vegan and not meat-eating nutritional plans. I reminded him of the lesson we had just read in the textbook that focused only on the food pyramid published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that made no mention of the possibility that people can, and do, live healthy lives without consuming any animal products whatsoever. After a respectful exchange of words, the student and I came to an understanding and an agreement that more, not less, information about different nutritional plans is a good thing.
In my opinion, the school system is woefully lacking when it comes to educating students about the truth behind where their food comes from. I blame, in large part, state and federal governments, probably because of the brutal treatment animals raised for food sanctioned by the USDA experience. Case in point: The Prevention of Cruelty to Farm Animals Act introduced in the House of Representatives in 2010 by a Democrat out of California and cosponsored by 40 other representatives is still floundering in bureaucratic red tape. In 2018, California passed an amended version, Proposition 12, outlawing the following barbaric practices: gestation crates, metal enclosures where pigs are imprisoned the entire four months of their pregnancies; calves chained inside veal crates that cripple and significantly restrict movement until they are slaughtered at 18 weeks; and battery cages where chickens are confined in wire prisons so small, the birds are unable to spread their wings.
Politicians from Idaho have made no attempt to advance any semblance of humane legislation forward and have done nothing to incentivize pig and veal farmers to ease the suffering of the animals in their care or to encourage egg producers to give their chickens a more humane existence before they are gassed to death at 85 weeks of age. However, in a conversation I had with a spokesperson at a large supplier of eggs here in Southeast Idaho, steps are in place to eliminate battery cages all together and become 100 percent cage-free in the next few years.
The children who work in sweatshops face a David versus Goliath existence in a system designed to benefit only the powerful. The same is true of the billions of cows, chickens, turkeys, pigs and other animals unlucky enough to be part of the broken system known as animal agriculture. As informed consumers, we have a moral and ethical obligation to learn everything we can about what our government is and is not doing to ensure the humane treatment of the least fortunate among us. Whether shopping for clothes or deciding what to put on our dinner plates, we need and deserve the truth. And, thank goodness for Sister Diane who, even in her 80s, is still fighting for social justice and bringing awareness to the plight of the powerless and weak.
Chris Lenihan has lived in Pocatello for many years. A retired teacher, she is now a full-time advocate for factory-farmed chickens and other animals. She is pictured with her “spokes-chicken,” Chuck.