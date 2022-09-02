Chris Lenihan

In 1998, a major department store was being built directly across the street from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Kodiak, Alaska. Sister Diane, the principal, was outraged. Many of the clothing items sold at the store came from sweatshops where young children were forced to endure long work hours for little to no pay in filthy, unsafe conditions. These practices were repugnant to Sister Diane, and she shared her concerns with whoever would listen. She organized a candlelight vigil in the store’s parking lot where people from all over Kodiak came in prayerful protest of their unjust practices. It was also important to her that the students at St. Mary’s knew of the suffering other children endured and to carry that knowledge with them every time they shopped for clothes, whether it was at the locally owned shop downtown or at this new megastore. She wanted every student to understand how the real world operated, even if the truth was ugly and cruel and to encourage learners to think critically based on the facts.

I left St. Mary’s in 2001 when my husband retired from the Coast Guard. Since then, I have taught in Pocatello and Casper, Wyoming. I tried to be the kind of educator that Sister Diane was — someone with integrity, unafraid to tell students the facts. I’ll never forget when an angry eighth-grader confronted me after teaching a nutrition lesson a few years ago during the COVID outbreak. An organization out of Minneapolis called Bridges of Respect offered free humane education presentations, and I asked them to speak, via Zoom, to my health class. The first day, students learned about the horrors of factory farming, and on day two, a dietician shared the benefits of a plant-based diet. This particular student demanded to know why our class was only learning about vegan and not meat-eating nutritional plans. I reminded him of the lesson we had just read in the textbook that focused only on the food pyramid published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that made no mention of the possibility that people can, and do, live healthy lives without consuming any animal products whatsoever. After a respectful exchange of words, the student and I came to an understanding and an agreement that more, not less, information about different nutritional plans is a good thing.