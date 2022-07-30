Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres.
There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night.
The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday's blazes resulted in any injuries.
The most destructive of the fires gutted a home on Darby Road near the Bannock County Jail on Friday afternoon and was still smoldering as of Friday night.
The blaze ignited shortly after 3 p.m. and the flames destroyed the home as well as an adjacent car, camper and horse trailer, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.
The fire consumed the one-story house and caused it to partially collapse before firefighters knocked down most of the flames by around 6 p.m. Friday, authorities said. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m. extinguishing hot spots.
Authorities said the people and dog who resided at the house were able to escape the flames prior to the arrival of firefighters.
The flames from the burning home ignited multiple small grass fires, which were extinguished before they could spread to other nearby structures.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
The Pocatello Valley and Pocatello fire departments responded to the fire along with firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service.
Authorities do not know if the people and canine displaced by the fire have found a place to stay following the destruction of their home.
A late Friday night fire could have destroyed multiple homes if not for the efforts of the responding firefighters who were able to save all of the residences from suffering any damage.
The blaze was reported by a nearby resident around 11 p.m. near where Barton Road ends at the base of Chinese Peak, authorities said.
The fire scorched 13 acres of mostly rough terrain and threatened several homes but firefighters from the North Bannock and Pocatello fire departments, BLM and Forest Service were able to keep the flames away from all the structures.
The fire did get so close to one home that the residents who lived there were evacuated but they have since been allowed to return, the North Bannock Fire Department reported.
It took firefighters about three hours to knock down most of the flames and they remained on the scene as of Saturday afternoon extinguishing hot spots.
Authorities said they expected to declare the fire contained on Saturday night and they would be monitoring the scene until then to make sure the flames don't start to spread again.
American Road and a stretch of Barton Road were temporarily shut down because of the fire.
The flames from the fire were visible from several miles away and some people mistakenly thought the blaze was burning on Idaho State University's Red Hill.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Friday's first fire was also the day's least severe.
The brush fire was reported along Interstate 15 around 10:30 a.m. near Blackrock Canyon.
The blaze did not threaten any homes or structures, but easily could have had it jumped over the frontage road alongside Interstate 15, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour and then spent another two hours fully extinguishing the flames.
The blaze was a few acres in size.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department said.
“It’s so hot and dry out right now that it’s making for some pretty scary brush fire conditions,” Pocatello Valley Fire Chief Karen Aguilar said.