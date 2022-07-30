Fires

Firefighters pictured on Saturday morning at the scene of the wildfire that scorched 13 acres and threatened several homes in the Barton Road area of south Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres.

There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night.