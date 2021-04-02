Firefighters responded to several controlled burns that got out of control on Friday in East Idaho.
The fires occurred in Idaho Falls, Arimo, Chubbuck, near Inkom and in the FMC Park area along the border of Bannock and Power counties. We have received no reports that the flames caused injuries, evacuations or damage to structures.
In most cases strong winds caused the controlled burns to spread to adjacent areas and threaten homes and outbuildings.
The first fire occurred around 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East 81st North in Idaho Falls. The blaze scorched 2 to 3 acres of brush and threatened a mobile home 100 feet away before firefighters were able to get the fire under control shortly after 1 p.m.
Around 2 p.m. firefighters responded to a controlled burn that went out-of-control on Indian Creek Road near Portneuf Road south of Inkom. The blaze shut down Indian Creek Road for over three hours before firefighters were able to contain the flames. The last fire units cleared the scene around 7 p.m.
Around 2:30 p.m. yet another brush fire was reported. This fire occurred in a field along the 5300 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck. The flames burned close to some homes and a tractor before firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Around 3 p.m. a brush fire occurred along Jenkins Road in Arimo and was quickly contained by firefighters.
The fifth brush fire of the day ignited around 4 p.m. across the Portneuf River from FMC Park west of Chubbuck. The brush fire, which like the others started as a controlled burn, jumped the river and spread near the park. FMC Park was temporarily shut down because of the fire.
The flames scorched as many as 5 acres before firefighters contained the fire. As of 7 p.m. Friday firefighters were still on the scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
