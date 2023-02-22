Ambulance stock image file photo snow
Kyle Riley File Photo

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at approximately 10:57 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 25 near milepost 54, east of Rupert.

A 1992 Ford Econoline van, driven by an 18 year old female from Dryden, Washington, was northbound on State Highway 25. The driver of the van failed to yield at a stop sign and crossed into the path of a 2017 Kenworth Propane truck, driven by a 42 year old male from Burley.

