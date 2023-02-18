Pocatello police car file photo stock image
Over the past 7 days (2/8-2/15) Pocatello and the surrounding areas have seen an increase in fentanyl overdoses according to the IDHW Drug Overdose Prevention Program and Idaho Overdose Response Strategy team.

The ODMAP for Bannock County, in the past 7 days reported 15 overdoses and three overdose deaths in the area and 21 total overdoses for the month of February in Bannock County.

