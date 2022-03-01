Pocatello Fire Department vehicle

A Pocatello Fire Department vehicle at the scene of Tuesday evening's collision between a car and pedestrian on South Second Avenue. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A female pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in south Pocatello.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on the 2100 block of South Second Avenue.

The woman who was struck was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Her name and condition have not been released.

The driver of the car that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene following the collision. 

South Second Avenue was partially blocked by emergency vehicles for about 30 minutes because of the crash. 

The collision remains under investigation by Pocatello police.