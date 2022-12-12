Members of the Army Reserve's 660th Ordnance Company from Pocatello who stopped by Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House in Idaho Falls for breakfast on their way to Helena, Montana, received a wonderful surprise when the restaurant's owners said the soldiers' meals would be on the house.
IDAHO FALLS — Fifteen minutes after Lonnie Mack opened Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House for the day on a recent morning, he got a phone call asking about accommodations for 50 people.
The amount would fill a third of the restaurant that has been a breakfast staple of Idaho Falls since the 1950s, and Mack explained to the caller that if the party was okay with being patient, they would be happy to serve them.
Fifteen minutes later, roughly 50 members of Pocatello’s Army Reserve unit, the 660th Ordnance Company, poured in through the shop’s front door, all of them looking forward to filling up on pancakes, pork chops and eggs before hitting the road for a six-hour drive to Helena, Montana.
“We decided to get an earlier start, and figured we could stop off at a place to get the guys some food and coffee, and kind of the plan was to treat them to a breakfast,” said Lt. Jeffrey Van Gundy, who added that he and the squad leaders had gathered together to decide how to pay the expenses.
Meanwhile, two of Smitty’s owners had just arrived for a morning meeting, and upon seeing their many military customers and meeting Van Gundy and the squad leaders, told them their entire meal ticket would on the house — an amount that Mack explained was likely around $560.
“It was a huge surprise to all of us,” said Van Gundy. “Our server was a guy named Lonnie and he was helped by Victoria and (they) were both super helpful all morning, which was great. So shout out to them for sure, they were wonderful. We can’t thank (Smitty’s) enough for taking care of us like that.”
Mack, who became a co-owner of the establishment earlier this year and is head manager, explained the restaurant is friendly towards all military members, first responders and servicemember. The eatery typically offers a 10 percent discount off of meals for first responders and military members. A week prior, the restaurant had offered free entrees to veterans on Veterans Day, and acts such as this one are common to see from the owners.
“They’re really generous owners, they do a lot of good things for us employees as well as for our guests,” Mack explained, and added about the platoon they served on Nov. 18, “It felt good to take care of them, for sure.”
It had certainly left a positive mark on Van Gundy, who explained if he was ever passing through Idaho Falls again he’d return to support Smitty’s as a business that is friendly towards military servicemembers.
“Now that they’ve done that, obviously we wouldn’t want to take advantage of their hospitality, but certainly if we’re in Idaho Falls again, I’ll go back, and I’m sure plenty of people will go back too,” he said.
