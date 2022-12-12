660th Ordnance Company at Smitty's free meal

Members of the Army Reserve's 660th Ordnance Company from Pocatello who stopped by Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House in Idaho Falls for breakfast on their way to Helena, Montana, received a wonderful surprise when the restaurant's owners said the soldiers' meals would be on the house.

 Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Van Gundy.

IDAHO FALLS — Fifteen minutes after Lonnie Mack opened Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House for the day on a recent morning, he got a phone call asking about accommodations for 50 people.

The amount would fill a third of the restaurant that has been a breakfast staple of Idaho Falls since the 1950s, and Mack explained to the caller that if the party was okay with being patient, they would be happy to serve them.

