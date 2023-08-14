Downard police tape (general cutline)

Police tape cordons off Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello after officers executed a search warrant there in September 2021.

POCATELLO — The families who had their loved ones’ remains allegedly mishandled by a former Pocatello funeral home director are being asked to weigh in on what punishment he should face without knowing all of the crimes he may have committed.

The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office announced in a Monday news release that Prosecutor Steve Herzog is working with Richard Blok, the Pocatello attorney representing former Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, to try and mediate the case prior to the filing of additional criminal charges against Peck.

