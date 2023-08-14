POCATELLO — The families who had their loved ones’ remains allegedly mishandled by a former Pocatello funeral home director are being asked to weigh in on what punishment he should face without knowing all of the crimes he may have committed.
The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office announced in a Monday news release that Prosecutor Steve Herzog is working with Richard Blok, the Pocatello attorney representing former Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, to try and mediate the case prior to the filing of additional criminal charges against Peck.
In the news release, the prosecutor’s office says that it has “identified multiple felony crimes the state has reason to believe were also committed by (Peck)” after further investigation with help from Pocatello police, the Idaho State Tax Commission, the Idaho Insurance Commission and federal agencies.
The prosecutor’s office has not filed any of those felony charges, however, and Peck still only faces 63 misdemeanor charges stemming from a Pocatello police investigation that revealed he had allegedly mishandled the remains and cremated remains of dozens of people whose families trusted him to provide funeral and cremation services.
Now, those families are being asked by prosecutors to “submit their input about what they feel is a fair resolution” in Peck’s case by emailing downardprosecution@bannockcounty.gov ahead of the mediation that is scheduled to begin on Friday.
The news release from the prosecutor’s office says, “The decision to enter into mediation was made in order to try to provide a swift, fair outcome for the families affected by Peck’s alleged action” and that “by avoiding a trial, families would not have to endure the stress of testifying at trial and they will know the outcome agreed to rather than wondering how a jury of strangers will decide when given the case.”
“It’s hard to say what a ‘just’ resolution looks like in this case because there has never been a case like this in our community, nor one that has impacted so many people,” Herzog said in the news release. “I believe this case certainly warrants the imposition of a substantial sentence.”
Peck was charged with 60 misdemeanor counts of unprofessional conduct by morticians, funeral directors or embalmers and three misdemeanor counts of petit theft in August 2022 after Pocatello police executed a search warrant in September 2021 at Downard Funeral Home, which led to the discovery of 12 bodies in various stages of decomposition, approximately 50 fetuses in jars and dozens of unidentified cremated remains.
Also included in the prosecutor’s news release is information about what would likely happen if Peck’s case were to go to trial.
The news release said, “If this case were to go to trial, it is likely the trial would last at least four weeks and possibly more. Additionally, the trial may not start for more than a year from now, given the logistics for both the prosecution and the defense in preparing a case of this nature.”
The news release continued, “Given the publicity of this case, the trial would likely be held in another jurisdiction, or a jury would be selected from another jurisdiction and transported to Bannock County, with the possibility of sequestering the jury members for the duration of the trial."
Trials can themselves be very costly, especially if they last for an extended period of time or involve sequestering a jury.
“When thinking of the families impacted, the benefits of mediation outweigh the benefits of a trial,” Herzog said. “We will be able to provide some degree of closure for the families in the near future rather than dragging them through what could be another year of stress. Of course, this all depends on how mediation goes.”
Peck is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 2.
The mediation involving prosecutors and Peck's attorney will be presided over by Senior 6th District Judge Stephen Dunn.
If a plea agreement is not reached in the case via mediation, the jury trial is set to begin on Oct. 16 at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
If convicted of all the current charges against him and the sentences are ordered to be served consecutively, Peck faces a maximum penalty of over 30 years in jail.
Hartzog, who ran on a law-and-order platform would plea bargain with Pontius Pilot and the Jewish leaders in the death of Jesus Christ. Hartzog never met plea bargain he didn't like. Only enforces laws that he considers easy to win. Worthless POS, failed lawyer wanted to get on the gravy train as public official. Let's vote him out at the first opportunity.
