In his 1776 pamphlet Common Sense, founding American philosopher Thomas Paine asked the question, “But where says some is the king of America? I’ll tell you Friend, he reigns above, and doth not make havoc of mankind like the Royal of Britain ... in America the Law is King.”
Paine’s point is that black and white letters on a page, spelling out rules of civil society, are dispassionate, can be applied to millionaires and skid-row winos alike, and provide stability even during the turmoil of politics. In democracies, the law is what exists between elections. Its value as a stabilizing force depends on enforcers whose loyalty is sworn to it, and it alone.
Which is why Temitope Oriola, associate professor of sociology at the University of Alberta, describes mixing police and politics as “the terrible twins.” Professor Oriola, a leading academic advocate of “police reform,” was appalled when Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations, representing over 1,000 police unions, spoke at the Republican Party’s national convention in August of 2020.
“Your choices are the most pro-law-enforcement president we have ever had or the most radical anti-police ticket in our history,” McHale told the convention delegates. Professor Oriola warned that this mixing of policing and politics undermines the very virtue in “the rule of law.” “If law enforcers are merely puppets of the King, then of what value is the Law?”
Oriola’s thoughts are usually aligned with progressives on the left of American politics. But this week’s first-in-history federal agent search of a president’s residence brought back memories of living in the military dictatorship that was General Figueiredo’s 1980s Republic of Brazil.
In the summer of 1980, I was living with three other American roommates in a rented house in the northern Brazilian city of Recife. Like most households above medium income, we had a maid who did laundry, vacuumed, dusted and prepared one meal a day. For that she received the Brazilian equivalent of $30 per month.
One morning I was dressing for the day’s work and couldn’t find my tie clip. It wasn’t a priceless piece of jewelry, but it was the only clip I owned. I complained out loud and all three of my roommates immediately chimed in that they, too, were missing small items of menial value. Suspicion immediately fell on our maid. I was asked to confront her about the missing items.
My Portuguese at the time was poor. I was pretty sure I’d said something wrong when, in the middle of my asking about the lost belongings, she broke into violent sobs, fell to her knees begging for forgiveness, then ran crying from the house. That would be the last we’d see of her, I thought.
But she returned two hours later, along with her boyfriend. They were carrying boxes filled with all kinds of treasures. Our missing belongings were all there, as were many other items none of us had seen before.
Our emotionally distraught maid explained, “Please take this, it is everything we own. But don’t call the policia militar.” Noticing my perplexed look, the boyfriend stepped in to explain, “We have no local constable. The only law enforcement is the military police of General Figueiredo. Stealing from Americans disgraces the President. His police would take all we have, burn our house, and leave two bullets in our skulls. We beg you to take this and say no more.”
So forgive me if the Mar-a-Lago search leaves me with questions. Was it necessary to implement a warrant on a residence already controlled by Secret Service? Couldn’t missing documents have been subpoenaed without a forced entry? Where is this going?
Having seen the result when police are corrupted serving politicians, I’m firmly on the side of Mr. Paine: America’s strength is law enforcement loyal to just one master, the rule of law.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.