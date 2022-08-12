Trent Clark

In his 1776 pamphlet Common Sense, founding American philosopher Thomas Paine asked the question, “But where says some is the king of America? I’ll tell you Friend, he reigns above, and doth not make havoc of mankind like the Royal of Britain ... in America the Law is King.”

Paine’s point is that black and white letters on a page, spelling out rules of civil society, are dispassionate, can be applied to millionaires and skid-row winos alike, and provide stability even during the turmoil of politics. In democracies, the law is what exists between elections. Its value as a stabilizing force depends on enforcers whose loyalty is sworn to it, and it alone.