Bikini Baristas Ruling

A barista at a Grab-N-Go Bikini Hut espresso stand holds money as she waves to a customer on Feb. 2, 2010, just outside the city limits of Everett, Wash., in Snohomish County. Everett's dress code ordinance that says "bikini baristas" must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court. The city and the baristas have been battling since 2007 after Everett enacted a dress code for those working at "quick service facilities" like coffee shops and fast-food restaurants. Everett is about 30 miles north of Seattle.

 Ted S. Warren - staff, AP

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington city's dress code ordinance saying bikini baristas must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court.

The decision in a partial summary judgment this week comes after a lengthy legal battle between bikini baristas and the city of Everett over the rights of workers to wear what they want, the Everett Herald reported. Everett is about 30 miles north of Seattle.

