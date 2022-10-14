Not Real News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Vaccines for younger age groups. The Pfizer Bivalent is now authorized for children ages 5 and older, while the Moderna Bivalent is authorized for children ages 6 and older.

Children in this age group are eligible for the bivalent boosters if it has been at least two months since the completion of their primary series or booster vaccination. Parents and caregivers should be aware that while vaccine shipments are underway, it may be a few days before the updated pediatric COVID-19 boosters are available. Southeastern Idaho Public Health will begin taking appointments as early as next week for children ages 5 to 11.

