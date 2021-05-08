FORT HALL — Three people died in a crash on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, authorities said.
The wreck occurred on Siler Road just north of Sheepskin Road near the Fort Hall town site.
Authorities have confirmed that three people died in the crash but the names of the deceased and additional details about the wreck have not yet been released.
Fort Hall police have closed Siler Road to all traffic in the area of the crash.
