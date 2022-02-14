A fast-moving snowstorm will hit East Idaho Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
A special weather alert has been issued for East Idaho because of the storm calling for up to an inch of snow in lower elevation areas such as Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Preston, Malad, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg and up to 3 inches of snow in higher elevation areas such as Montpelier, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Palisades, Swan Valley, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park and Spencer.
The region's highest mountains could receive up to 5 inches of snow depending on the severity of the storm.
"Motorists should be prepared for snow covered roads and winter driving conditions, especially for the Tuesday morning commute in the interstate corridor when snow will likely still be ongoing," the weather service stated.
A special weather alert and winter weather advisory calling for snow are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Hailey, Challis, Sun Valley, Ketchum, Mackay and Salmon areas and winter weather advisories are in effect for North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, special weather alerts and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Nevada because of the incoming storm.