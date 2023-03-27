NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday, armed with two “assault-style” weapons and a handgun after elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building, police said.

The massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville was the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country that has grown increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

laura ashley

the authors of this article don't seem to have a very good grasp on the situation. quote:

"... in what marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools."

with politicians bought and sold by the NRA and an apathetic, ignorant voter base, this incident is just another day of the week ending in "y" in gun-crazy, hand-wringing, thoughts and prayers America.

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Here we go again.....the leftists will cry for gun bans

And blame Republicans and Fox news, yet nothing was done. I thought we were going to put a police officer in every school....or an armed security guard? I thought we were going to allow teachers to get training and get CCW permits? Nothing has been done because the leftists don't want any guns in school, whether on a cop or not. They are under the illusion that their boy Biden will ban guns. Good luck enforcing that.

Report Add Reply
Mike Mathews

Who says your 'solutions' to school shootings were not happening. After all, this happened in Tennessee. More than likely...... if they were not happening it's because they're stupid. Just like you.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.