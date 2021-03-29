POCATELLO — One of the families an alleged drunken driver struck while operating an alcoholic beverage delivery truck on Interstate 15 in Pocatello last month has filed a civil suit against the driver and the company that employed him, according to court records.
Debbie and Andy Akers, through Boise attorneys Grady and Jeffrey Hepworth, are seeking at least $10,000 in damages for Andy Akers suffering the loss of Debbie Akers’ “services, aid, society, companionship and comfort” after she suffered injuries that required hospitalization following the Feb. 3 crash.
In a statement recently provided to the Idaho State Journal, Grady Hepworth said the Akers family cannot comment on the incident due to the pending litigation against the driver of the alcoholic beverage delivery truck, Shane Warr, 58, of Blackfoot, and the company he worked for at the time of the crash, TEC Distributing of Idaho, which is headquartered in Twin Falls.
“At this time, Debbie Akers is grateful to be alive, and is focused on beginning the long road of recovery from the extensive injuries she sustained in the collision,” Grady Hepworth said in the statement. “Debbie and her family would like to thank their friends, family, co-workers and the entire Pocatello community for their outpouring of love and support. The Akers family would also like to thank the amazing first responders and medical providers who have made her recovery possible.”
The incident in which Debbie Akers was injured began to unfold around 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 when numerous local law enforcement agencies and emergency medical responders were dispatched to the southbound lane of Interstate 15 in Pocatello near milepost 68 for a multi-vehicle crash, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained last month.
An Idaho State Police trooper received the report that a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles were involved in a crash that blocked the southbound lanes, state police said. The state police trooper was instructed to evaluate the driver of the semi-truck, later identified as Warr, for potentially driving under the influence due to another trooper locating multiple open alcoholic beverage containers in the cab of the semi-truck, police said.
Warr told the trooper that he was traveling north on Interstate 15 from Malad to Pocatello when he fell asleep at the wheel, police said. Warr told the trooper the last thing he remembered was passing milepost 67 and starting to traverse up the hill just before the Clark Street exit in Pocatello, but nothing after that, police said. As he spoke with Warr, the trooper indicated he could smell a strong sense of alcohol on Warr’s breath and his eyes were glassy.
Warr told the trooper the only alcoholic beverage he consumed was a Twisted Tea in Malad before heading for Pocatello and that he was not actively drinking and driving when the crash occurred, police said. Warr also told the trooper that he suffered from sleep apnea and that he had only had three hours of sleep between 3 and 6 a.m. that morning, police said.
Because Warr was involved in a crash, the trooper did not require that he perform roadside sobriety tests, but Warr did agree to participate in a breathalyzer test to determine his blood alcohol content, police said.
Warr provided state troopers with two breathalyzer test results two minutes apart, police said. The first test said Warr’s blood alcohol content level was .132 and the second test was .124, of which both were over the .08 legal limit to operate a motor vehicle in the state of Idaho, police said.
In addition to Warr having already been convicted of driving under the influence in August 2016, the crash also resulted in Debbie Akers being transported to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to receive treatment for serious injuries. Therefore, Warr was cited with felony aggravated battery.
While the trooper was arresting Warr, he located a firearm tucked in his belt near his back pocket, police said.
Warr was subsequently cited for two misdemeanors for possessing open alcoholic beverage containers and possessing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, according to court records.
Warr was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. He appeared in front of 6th District Judge R. Todd Garbett on Feb. 4 and was released from jail on his own recognizance, according to court records.
On Feb. 25, Warr signed a document stipulating for the conditional dismissal of the two misdemeanor charges “upon the condition that (he) pleads guilty to and is sentenced on at least one felony charge” associated with the felony driving under the influence case. While the two misdemeanor charges have been dismissed, it doesn’t necessarily mean Warr will plead guilty to the felony driving under the influence charge. If Warr does not plead guilty to the felony driving under the influence charge, however, Bannock County prosecutors can refile the two misdemeanor charges.
In the lawsuit, the Akers family says “as a direct and proximate result of the intentional, reckless and negligent conduct of Warr and TEC causing the collision, Debbie Akers suffered severe and permanent injuries, has incurred substantial medical expenses and was disabled from her work as a teacher.” TEC Distributing of Idaho is a limited liability company organized in Twin Falls, Idaho and is a consolidated group of beer and wine distributors servicing Southern and Eastern Idaho, according to its website.
As a result of the crash and criminal charges against Warr, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA, declared Warr to be an imminent hazard to public safety and has ordered him not to operate any commercial motor vehicle in intrastate or interstate commerce.
FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order states Warr’s “blatant violations of the (federal safety regulations) and disregard for the safety of the motoring public … substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and motoring public.”
Officials at TEC Distributing declined to comment when contacted for this story. The court-appointed attorney representing Warr in the criminal case of felony aggravated driving under the influence, Stephanie Ray, did not return the Journal’s request for comment for this story.
Warr’s criminal case has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Aug. 10 at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello. If convicted of the felony aggravated driving under the influence charge, Warr faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.