A billboard advertising an award for information on the death of Brian Drake was recently put up on Interstate 95.

The family of an Idaho chiropractor who was shot and killed nearly three years ago is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The reward comes as the family of Brian Drake, 45, of Bonners Ferry, continues a wrongful death lawsuit against Daniel L. Moore, the man previously accused of killing Drake.

