The family of Robert Gray, who drowned in a boating accident on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River on May 24 is asking for the public’s help in locating his body or any of his equipment.
The family has also launched an online fundraiser to assist in the recovery efforts. Accessible by visiting, gofund.me/8479516e, the fundraiser has earned over $31,000 since it was launched on May 28.
"Our greatest concern is that Dad’s body will float farther down the river and become lost before it is retrieved," the family wrote on the GoFundMe page. "We want to be able to actively track his body to determine if it moves or stays in place. While the local search and rescue department has been very helpful, they do not have a helicopter that can go out on a regular basis. They need to hire one from Boise."
Here is a statement from the Gray family:
We are hoping you can help us spread the word for anyone boating or hiking the Middle Fork of the Salmon River to keep an eye out for Robert or any of his equipment.
Recovery of Robert’s body continues to be too dangerous due to high water conditions. A helicopter recently searched the logjam Robert was originally spotted in, as well as 40 miles downstream river, but was not able to find him. Because of this, we are hoping to enlist the help of the Middle Fork and Salmon River boating and hiking communities to keep an eye out for any sign of Robert, his white helmet, his red life jacket or his black wetsuit.
As we continue to work with the Custer County Sheriff search and rescue and the forest service, we have been told that our best resource is the boating community, who can spot and report anything they see. If they launch from Marsh or Boundary Creeks (we had Boundary Creek plowed, so its boat launch is now open), we ask that they report anything around the logjam to the forest rangers or Custer County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible. Additionally, if they will be rafting the Middle Fork and/or Salmon, we ask that they keep an eye out and report anything they see.
For reporting GPS coordinates or location please call 208-879-2232. Pictures can be texted to 208-993-9391. The Family email is recoverourdad@gmail.com. GPS coordinates of the logjam are N 44.32.31 W 115.17.26.
We would greatly appreciate it if you could help us spread the word in an article so that we can reach as many people in the boating and hiking communities as possible. We have also attached the flier we have been passing out, as well as a picture of our family. Robert was an amazing husband and father. We want to bring him home.
Lastly, we would like to emphasize how much we appreciate all the efforts of the Custer County Sheriff, search and rescue, and the forest service in helping us find and recover Robert.
Thank you,
The Gray Family