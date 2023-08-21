Hilary Dodger Stadium Fact Focus Baseball

Dodger Stadium is viewed before the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. A viral aerial video of the stadium taken after the heavy downpour from Tropical Storm Hilary has many social media users convinced that floodwaters submerged the ballpark. But the team says it was never underwater.

 Jae C. Hong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

A viral aerial video of Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium has many social media users convinced that floodwaters submerged the ballpark over the weekend amid Tropical Storm Hilary.

“Dodger Stadium flooded in Los Angeles after Tropical Storm Hilary slams California,” reads one popular post on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a still from the footage appearing to show the stadium surrounded by water. “Dodger Stadium is an island,” said another.

