Optometrists nationwide are fighting to remove statutory barriers that prevent them from using therapeutic lasers. This year it is playing out in Idaho.
Many states, including our neighbor Wyoming, allow optometrists to use therapeutic lasers to treat patients. Optometrists in those states have performed over 100,000 laser procedures since 1998. The procedures in Senate Bill 1052 are performed in an office setting; no operating room, no scrubs, and no general anesthesia.
Optometrists often represent the only eye care providers in rural parts of Idaho. Optometrists are trained in diagnosing and treating ocular disease, including laser and minor surgical procedures. They graduate from an accredited college of
optometry and receive hands-on clinical experience. Optometry students must pass a national board examination to prove competency and skill before a license is granted.
How will allowing optometrists to perform in-office therapeutic lasers affect Idahoans? It will create a free market giving Idahoans another safe option to receive laser eye treatments. In rural Idaho, patients can avoid expensive and time-consuming travel before receiving treatment that their local optometrist could have performed.
Idahoans can rest assured that optometrists are highly educated, skilled, and licensed professionals. The bottom line, with more optometrists geographically accessible, particularly in underserved areas, expanding optometry’s scope of practice makes good sense.
Urge your legislator to support Senate Bill 1052, allowing Idaho Optometrists to perform in-office laser procedures to treat their patients safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.