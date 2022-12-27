Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads.
The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick."
ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and other vehicles."
ITD said at least seven cars were involved in a Tuesday morning crash south of Idaho Falls caused by the winter weather.
ITD said its crews are working hard to clear Interstate 15 of snow and ice but the storm is proving relentless.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office also issued a warning Tuesday morning urging motorists to "slow down, clear windows, wear seat belts, take extra time, and recognize the extreme black ice conditions in place right now."
The National Weather Service issued a special weather alert Tuesday morning warning motorists that freezing rain was falling on the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony areas. The weather service said the freezing rain was causing very difficult driving conditions in those areas.
The weather service has already issued multiple winter storm warnings for East Idaho regarding the storm, which is forecast to continue bringing rain and snow to the region until around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
