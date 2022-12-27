Idaho State Police snow 3
Idaho State Police file photo

Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads.

The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick."

