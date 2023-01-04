explosion at Filer RV park

A Wednesday afternoon blast at a Filer RV park injured two men.

 Photo courtesy of the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office

FILER — Two men were injured Wednesday afternoon when a small blast occurred in a recreation vehicle they were working on, police say.

First responders were called to the scene at 3:45 p.m. at Twin Falls 93 RV Park, 2404 E. 3830 N., according to a statement from the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.