Elk herd (copy)

A herd of elk pictured earlier this year near Interstate 15 in north Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

FORT HALL — On Sunday, April 9, 2023 beginning at 7:00 a.m., the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish & Game Department, Idaho Fish & Game, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department will begin a joint project to push elk to the east side of I-15.

During this project the ISP will be enacting rolling closures to slow traffic. A helicopter will also be operating to assist with moving the herds.

Old Crow

This BS brucellosis fear mongering has to end...

Money from our licenses and tags was supposed

To go-to feed these animals during hard winters

And the fish and game has failed miserably. We

Want a refund.

