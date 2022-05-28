A few times in the last few years, I have written about the power of exercise and brain health, specifically the effects of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). A recent publication online from the May 16 Journal of Neuroscience has emphasized that this key chemical not only spares brain integrity, but can change disease states such as Parkinson’s.
Exercise (this study used mice) increases levels of BDNF involved in brain cell growth, which bolsters the release of the feel-good hormone dopamine. Dopamine is known to play a key role in movement, motivation and learning. Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine showed that mice running on a wheel for 30 days had a 40 percent increase in dopamine release in the dorsal striatum, the part of the brain involved in movement, compared to levels in mice that did not exercise. The running mice also showed a nearly 60 percent increase in BDNF levels compared to their non-running counterparts.
Surprisingly, the increase in dopamine release remained elevated even after a week of rest. In other words, the effects of exercise last far beyond the exercise session itself.
The study authors stated that patients with Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders are often treated with drugs that mimic dopamine's effects on motor neurons. The mechanism behind dopamine's role in this protective benefit of exercise had, up to this point, not been totally investigated.
Exercise can alleviate symptoms of Parkinson’s, depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders. This benefit can continue weeks later.
As Dr. John Ratey, MD, stated in his book, “Spark,” BDNF is “miracle grow” for the brain. Anything we can do to boost it, from peptides to exercise, can be of benefit to our long term cognitive and emotional health. If you don’t run, get out and move — no matter what that looks like. You and your brain will thank each other.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.