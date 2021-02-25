Most of the six counties in Idaho's 6th Judicial District are on track to resume criminal and civil jury trials next week.
However, the seven-day moving average of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases is high enough in two Southeast Idaho counties to further extend criminal and civil jury trial postponements.
Though the Idaho Supreme Court announced earlier this month that both criminal and civil jury trials may resume across the state starting on March 1, the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases for the respective county must fall below 25 cases per 100,000 population 10 days before the calendar week jury trials were set to begin. If the respective county has a seven-day moving average of between 14 and 24.9 cases 10 days before the week jury trials are set to begin, the 14-day moving average must reflect a downward trend — meaning the seven-day moving average must be lower for the relevant reporting week than the week prior.
For instance, Bannock County on Feb. 12 reported a seven-day moving average of 23.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and an average of 23.9 daily cases per 100,000 population on Feb. 19, according to Bannock County Trial Court Administrator Kerry Hong. While the seven-day moving average was below the 25 case threshold, the moving 14-day average reflected a 0.1 upward trend resulting in at least a one-week postponement, Hong said.
Oneida is the other county in the 6th Judicial District that will not resume jury trials on March 1, with a seven-day moving average of 25.2 COVID-19 cases. The administrative district judges for each county in the 6th Judicial District — Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power — will review the moving seven-day averages for their county every Friday.
Like every judicial district in Idaho, the 6th Judicial District has a significant number of backlogged criminal and civil jury trials considering such hearings have been postponed throughout the state for almost an entire year.
Notwithstanding the recent postponement of jury trials in Bannock County, Hong said courthouse staff have worked tirelessly to ensure the county can adhere to various conditions the Idaho Supreme Court established in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants in the court process such as social distancing requirements.
To adequately provide social distancing for persons summoned for district court jury duty in Bannock County, Hong said the courts will utilize the Veteran's Memorial Building at 300 N. Johnson Ave. Once a jury has been seated, the trial itself will then take place inside the Bannock County Courthouse, Hong added.
“When we evaluated facilities, none of our courtrooms were large enough to provide social distancing for jury selection for district court trials,” Hong said. “So what we decided to do was use the ballroom at the Veteran’s Memorial Building and we are basically setting up a temporary courtroom there. All of this is part of our effort to both comply with the Idaho Supreme Court orders and to be respectful of the health and safety of our prospective jurors"
Hong continued, "We will screen everybody as they are coming in and have security there just as we do inside the courthouse. We will have the in-custody defendant transferred over with security provided by the court marshals. Once we have the jury pool selected, we will move the trial back over here to the courthouse. All of our district court trials will take place in courtroom 301 as it’s our largest courtroom.”
Hong said each of the six counties in the 6th Judicial District will implement a similar approach for jury selection and potentially jury trials based on space limitations in the county courthouses.
Bear Lake County will utilize the National Oregon/California Trail Center Museum in Montpelier for jury selection, Franklin County will use the Worm Creek Opera House in Preston, and Oneida County will use the multi-purpose building at its county fairgrounds in Malad. Venues for jury selection have not yet been determined for both Power and Caribou counties.
Obtaining enough qualified jurors to handle the large backlog of jury trials is another hurdle Hong said the 6th Judicial District is working to overcome. A COVID-19 questionnaire sent to all prospective jurors with their summons is another safety measure the Idaho Supreme Court has implemented amid the pandemic. The questionnaire asks jurors to indicate whether they are a first responder, frontline medical worker, above the age of 65 and, among others, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. There are jury duty exemptions to those who answer yes.
“If they are checking off any of those boxes, we don’t want to put someone who is being compelled to do jury service as a civic duty in a situation where they feel concerned about their health,” Hong said. “We want to minimize risks to everybody. As part of that questionnaire, our jury yields have gone down significantly.”
For March, Hong said Bannock County sent jury duty summonses to 700 people and obtained a prospective pool of 101 jurors, far less than the historical return for the county pre-pandemic.
Because of its size, courtroom 301 inside the Bannock County Courthouse will serve as the only venue for jury trials in the county, and even then still require seating adjustments to adhere to social distance requirements. In addition to installing plexiglass around the seats for the judge, court reporter and witness stand where social distancing cannot occur, eight of the 12 jury seats have been moved from the jury box to the courtroom well. A row of pews was removed from the gallery and replaced with counsel tables, which were previously located in front of the gallery partition.
To accommodate the public’s First Amendment “right to know” and the accused defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to a public trial, Hong said very limited public seating will be available in courtroom 301 for jury trials. Additionally, Bannock County has installed a lectern in the middle of courtroom 301 with a laptop and webcam that will broadcast the jury trial to an adjacent room inside the courthouse where additional members can view the trial in a digital format that’s identical to an in-person experience, Hong said.
"Preparing for the resumption of jury trials has been a team effort," Hong said. "We have had the support and leadership of the Idaho Supreme Court and our county elected officials. Our jury commissioners and court staff have worked hard to prepare for this moment and we are excited to resume this part of the court's business."