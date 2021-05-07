AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday, according to a news release.
The release from Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell states two men were involved in an incident around 10:30 p.m. on Lakewood Avenue near Ammon.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a 58-year-old man dead by a gunshot wound. A 26-year-old man, who was reportedly related to the deceased, was questioned by deputies. Neither man was identified in the news release.
An investigation into the shooting concluded the deceased man was intoxicated during an argument, and that he fired two shots at the younger man, who was armed and returned fire. He reportedly hit the older man twice, killing him.
Lovell wrote that the younger man is cooperating with an ongoing investigation into the shooting.