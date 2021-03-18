FORT HALL — Two years ago, then-34-year-old Fort Hall resident Matthew Broncho quit his job and withdrew the last few hundred dollars out of his bank account.
Less than a month later, Broncho’s 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was located on the Interstate 84 milepost 7 off-ramp in Snowville, Utah, with the doors closed and locked. An extensive two-day search by dozens of Utah search and rescue volunteers, cadaver dogs and over 30 members of Broncho’s family returned no clues about his possible whereabouts.
Today, Broncho is still considered missing and is one of thousands of Native Americans and Indigenous people who are murdered or reported missing every year.
To bring awareness to both the significant number of murdered or missing Native Americans, the Fort Hall-based recovery group, Carrying the Message, which is also a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, or MMIP, group, is hosting a balloon and Chinese lantern release on Saturday — the two-year anniversary of Broncho’s disappearance — from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fort Hall Rodeo Arena, located at 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
“The number of Native American people who go missing or are murdered every year and the lack of publicity these events receive is very problematic,” said Paul Frank, who co-owns Carrying the Message with his wife, Willeena George. “When we try to find out where these people have gone or what has happened to them, we constantly hit roadblocks in providing justice.”
Frank says that in addition to experiencing coordination issues with local law enforcement agencies, particularly in cases like Broncho’s, which involves authorities in both Idaho and Utah, it’s been historically difficult to request the assistance of the FBI, one of few federal agencies with oversight on sovereign Native American reservations.
The Urban Indian Health Institute says that not only is the high number of missing and murdered Native Americans a national crisis, but so is the lack of accurate data surrounding the phenomenon. Before about five years ago, the subject received little attention from federal authorities, Frank says.
According to a March 2020 article from Cultural Survival, an Indigenous people’s rights advocacy group, U.S. federal attention to the MMIP crisis first seemed to improve when the 2016 NIJ Research Report on Violence Against American Indian/Alaska Native Women and Men was published. That report, based on 1,542 phone surveys completed in 2010, found that more than 84 percent of American Indian/Alaska Native women — about 1.5 million people — experience violence in their lifetimes. Of survey respondents, 67 percent were concerned for their own safety and 41 percent had been physically injured from physical violence by intimate partners, stalking and sexual violence.
Then in 2018, Cultural Survival says the Seattle-based Urban Indian Health Institute (UIHI) completed its landmark survey, reporting there were 5,712 missing Alaska Native and American Indian women and girls in 2016, though only 116 of them were registered in the Department of Justice database. Using data from 71 urban cities, the UIHI report exposed the tremendous scale of the problem: thousands of Indigenous women who’d gone unrecognized, ignored and unprotected.
“With these publications, it became clear that not only was there an invisible epidemic, but that active neglect, discrimination and apathy had kept it hidden,” Cultural Survival wrote in the March 2020 article. “
Since 2016, numerous news articles have been published about the epidemic of murdered and missing Native Americans in both the U.S. and Canada, including articles in the The New York Times, NBC News and the The Washington Post, of which the latter article published in August 2020 mentioned how “the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services is opening seven Operation Lady Justice Task Force cold case offices across the country to concentrate on the number of missing and murdered Indigenous women.”
Additionally, Cultural Survival says a new partnership has been formed between the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to address data management and tracking in these agencies, aiming to improve not only tracking, but also budgeting and educational efforts specific to missing and murdered Indigenous people in both tribal and non-tribal offices.
Through Broncho still remains missing, one Fort Hall family did receive some closure last April when three men were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the case of 23-year-old Fort Hall resident Austin “Frost” Pevo, who had been missing for over two years before his remains were discovered.
A federal grand jury in September 2019 indicted Justin Wilson Beasley, 25, of Fort Hall, on one charge of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Pevo to death on Feb. 3, 2018, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained last year.
Moreover, court documents say a federal grand jury in November indicted Alden Hugh Brewster, 47, most recently of Blackfoot, on one charge of accessory to murder for allegedly assisting Beasley in killing Pevo. The grand jury also indicted Blandon Leif Coby, 45, of Fort Hall, in November on one charge of misprision of a federal felony crime for allegedly moving or hiding Pevo’s body after the murder occurred, court records say. Authorities and tribal officials never identified where on the reservation or who discovered Pevo’s remains.
Frank pointed to drugs and alcohol as a major reason why tribal members turn up missing. He said he was deeply involved with drugs and alcohol, but has been sober for almost 16 years.
“It comes down to devious and destructive behavior,” Frank said. “For us, we believe information and education is empowerment and are doing our best to give our community the tools they need to be successful.”
All members of the public are encouraged to attend the balloon release for Broncho on Saturday. Tribal members are encouraged to wear red and ribbon skirts and the event will feature keynote presentations from Broncho’s family and other tribal members who have lost loved ones who have never been found. Frank said his wife’s uncle, Webster George, disappeared over 30 years ago and was never located. He was eventually declared deceased without the recovery of any remains, Frank said.
The event will close with prayer and healing songs, Frank added.
“It’s disparaging to know that additional work could be put in to try and locate the thousands of missing or murdered Native Americans,” Frank said. “It’s crucial that something be done about this so that all these families can get the closure and justice they deserve.”