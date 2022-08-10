UPDATE FROM SHOSHONE-BANNOCK TRIBES
The Incident Commander for the Ross Fork fire has given permission for residents who live in the Ross Fork area to return to their homes.
Emergency responders are still working at mitigating the fire.
Emergency responders are asking people to please be considerate and to not congest the roadways leading to Ross Fork. The congestion leads to hazards that put citizens and emergency personnel that are using the road at risk.
The Ross Fork Fire started Tuesday, August 9th, at around 5:30 pm. The fire continued burning through the night and into the morning.
It was reported that there was a shed that burned. This was the only building that had caught on fire.
The burned acres estimate is considered to be at least 1,000 acres. A more accurate number will be available in the next couple of days.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal leaders and emergency personnel would like to thank the assistance from outside agencies helping to mitigate the fire.
First responders also would like to thank the community for being cooperative by avoiding the burned area and letting responders continue to work on putting out the fire.
ORIGINAL STORY
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello has reignited, authorities said.
Emergency responders are asking for residents to avoid the Ross Fork area in Fort Hall as evacuations are underway.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Wednesday afternoon said the fire is increasing in size and moving toward Ross Fork Creek Road. The Emergency Operations Center is currently in the process of requesting outside entities from the state of Idaho to assist, the Tribes said.
The Fort Hall Fire Department announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that residents in the area of Farmer Lane and Ross Fork Road are being asked to evacuate.
"Residents who haven’t evacuated yet can head to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and room accommodations will be provided," the Fort Hall Fire Department's post read. "Hotel room accommodations are only for residents of Ross Fork."
Authorities early Wednesday morning had said the fire was under control after firefighters had battled the blaze through the night.
The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello and the flames immediately began to consume dozens of acres, authorities said.
Several homes were evacuated early Wednesday morning as the fire threatened those structures but firefighters were able to successfully keep the flames away, authorities said. The evacuees are currently staying at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and will hopefully be able to return to their homes Wednesday afternoon, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that the fire had been brought under control with no injuries and no structures lost. About four hours later the Tribes said the fire had reignited.
The smoke and flames from the blaze could be seen from several miles away on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters from the Fort Hall and North Bannock fire departments, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs battled the blaze with help from firefighting aircraft.
All of the roads near the fire have been shut down by police and the public should still stay away from the fire scene until firefighters have extinguished any remaining hot spots.
The Fort Hall emergency operations center was activated in response to the wildfire because of the seriousness of the situation.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, authorities said.
