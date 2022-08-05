The Mayor’s decision to add a new "reiterated" resolution to the Thursday 08/04/22 City Council agenda, co-mingling two separate actions into one resolution illustrates that the recent events within our city council have little basis in genuine concern for Pocatello’s minority citizens nor is there a willingness to allow citizens to express their opinions at this meeting on the “controversy” since the inclusion of the censure into the agenda (should have) prohibited any public comment on the matter.
The first part of the resolution reiterates Pocatello is a welcoming and inclusive city. The second part censures and condemns Roger Bray, a long-time council member, a 30-year member of this community, and a pastor.
NOTHING was accomplished by this action despite claims to the contrary by supporting council members, Cheatum, Leeuwrik, and Mansfield. A censure accomplishes NOTHING to promote understanding or contribute to moving Pocatello toward becoming a community of inclusion, respect, and harmony. It does the opposite by creating more division, fostering anger, stifling conversation, and casting yet another shadow on our community. It’s also counterproductive to bridging and healing the divides in our community and impedes our economic development.
Equally disturbing is the fact that Mayor Blad unilaterally authorized this new resolution without seeking input from the community’s Human Relations Advisory Committee (HRC). He instructed the Legal Department to draft this new resolution to “reiterate” one authored by the HRC in 2020, a committee comprised largely of minority community members, who then vetted the original version through multiple citizen community groups (including the NAACP). The original resolution was a community effort. The new reiteration - Mayor Blad's version. While sections of the new “reiterated” resolution are the same or similar, it is not without significant changes and most stunningly, includes two new delusional and false historical claims that illustrate the arrogance and ethnocentric blindness behind this recent witch hunt. The two claims added include:
“WHEREAS, Pocatello’s history and tradition are based around ethnic, cultural, racial and religious groups working together to build our community since its founding more than 130 years ago;”
“WHEREAS, the Pocatello City Council and City of Pocatello have a long record of acceptance, inclusion, and non-discriminatory actions and policies;”
Really? Would members of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes agree with those two statements? Do the historical records documenting the experiences of our community’s minority members align with those statements? Before the Mayor directs staff to prepare a resolution with false revisionist history statements, perhaps the Mayor and Council members should sit down and have some conversations with a variety of members from the various minority groups within Pocatello, including the Council’s only minority member, Claudia Ortega. They should also revisit historical accounts from Pocatello’s early days and become educated on the reality of life for minorities during the first half of our City’s existence.
It’s no coincidence that this latest and clearly orchestrated controversy mirrors the timing of the contrived 2021 Ortega “hit list” (a list of names/positions given to her by a Department Head & then leaked as though Councilwoman Claudia Ortega was the sole author). It’s a political tactic meant to be a distraction from the city’s true financial situation and to injure those on the Council who dare to ask questions, examine decisions, and bring transparency to issues and actions that the Mayor and others don’t want to be known. There is a reliance upon ignorance to retain power, so when you have representatives actively working to educate the populace that helps to explain why those in power are so threatened by three councilmembers who clearly lack the majority vote to make any real changes within the City. Why the sudden push to rid themselves of these three council members? That’s an interesting question, isn’t it? Be assured, the old adage, follow the money, provides more answers than not.
Any leadership genuinely committed to improving and bettering our community is recognizable through actions. Words (such as those in the original Resolution) are not without meaning, but if not followed by actions become meaningless. Do the actions of these past few weeks reflect any of the sentiment contained within the “Welcoming and Inclusive City” Resolution?
Councilwoman Ortega, the only minority member of the Council, shared she has been a victim of racism in Pocatello and at the hands of the mayor and fellow councilmembers, and her comments as a Hispanic woman were completely ignored and brushed off by the Mayor– a common occurrence. The treatment I have witnessed her endure for more than 2 ½ years has been neither welcoming, inclusive nor respectful. Perhaps it is time for the leaders of this city to pull off their blinders and do some self-reflecting on how their own ethnocentrism has contributed to creating the dysfunctional and hostile environment and acknowledge that Pocatello has a long journey ahead to achieve anything that mirrors the reality of a welcoming and inclusive city.
Heather Disselkoen is co-founder of Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.).