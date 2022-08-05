Heather Disselkoen

Heather Disselkoen

The Mayor’s decision to add a new "reiterated" resolution to the Thursday 08/04/22 City Council agenda, co-mingling two separate actions into one resolution illustrates that the recent events within our city council have little basis in genuine concern for Pocatello’s minority citizens nor is there a willingness to allow citizens to express their opinions at this meeting on the “controversy” since the inclusion of the censure into the agenda (should have) prohibited any public comment on the matter.

The first part of the resolution reiterates Pocatello is a welcoming and inclusive city. The second part censures and condemns Roger Bray, a long-time council member, a 30-year member of this community, and a pastor.