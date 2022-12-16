SMC -- Nordic Ctr, dec 2022

Out on the trail at the Nordic Center the day after Thanksgiving.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah May Clarkson

I watched the full moon rise last week over the hills to the northeast. It was bright and clear and the night was cold; and the moonrise was beautiful. It brought to mind the words of monk/poet/mystic Thomas Merton, who wrote, “I will not easily forget the thin sickle of the old moon rising this morning just before dawn. ... Cold sky, hard brightness of stars through the pines, snow and frost, exaltation on the bright darkness of morning” (“A Year With Thomas Merton,” 2004, p. 355). When I got up today to get ready for work, we’d had snow (again). No garage at the house o’ Clarkson, so I occasionally get whiny about brushing the elements off the car, but that is such a first-world problem.

The change of seasons never fails to amaze me, and though many people dread the winter, I am not sad that it’s here. My body definitely misses the daylight and my walks with the dog after work now require a headlamp for me, an illuminated collar for Edgar (that would be the dog), proper boots and gloves, and a sometimes ridiculous number of layers. The cold air (temperatures between about 15 and 40 degrees F) is bracing and even, I dare say, refreshing. A big deep breath of winter air seems to fill my lungs to a greater capacity and has a different (better) cardiovascular feel than the heat, even though I know my body is working hard to maintain an ideal internal temperature. I’ll count on the human biologists and health professionals out there to explain this sensation to me. I am not, however, the kind of person who has any interest in a polar plunge or spending 10 minutes in a snowdrift in my swimsuit because of the perceived health benefits. I’m Irish, not Scandinavian (though my husband’s grandmother was right off the boat from Norway).

