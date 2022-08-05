Edson Fichter Nature Area is a gem in this Gem State and in Pocatello and Chubbuck.
Found a little south of town, just off the Bannock Highway, in between Riverside and Juniper Hills golf courses, the Edson Fichter Nature Area (EFNA) is both firmly located within city limits and provides abundant environmental, wildlife and outdoor opportunities. What makes it essential? Keep reading.
It is firmly egalitarian and accessible. No sticker, no entry fee, no ID, no identifier of any kind is asked to enter and use the grounds. You are as likely to find a parent with three young children sporting fishing rods as a woman walking her well-appointed dogs. If your mobility is compromised, or you are pushing youngsters in strollers, or supervising a child learning to ride a bike with training wheels, Edson Fichter is a place to check out — and then return to again and again. All. Are. Welcome. Including your dog. You just can’t say that about many places anymore.
In one section of Edson Fichter, you can walk along the Portneuf River with fields on one side and the river on the other. There is a big old tree, a rope swing, a swimming hole deep enough to get wet, and space to spread out blankets and towels on a hot summer day.
There is a pond where you can watch the clouds, take in the views, enjoy a lovely stroll or catch a couple of fish. Around the perimeter of the pond there are benches for sitting and resting and four sizable docks. All the paths are paved to make walking, bike riding or enjoying the space and views in a wheelchair or stroller easier.
If you have a hunting dog or dog that just loves the water, there is a sporting dog pond, too. Dogs can blast off into the water of the sporting pond in pursuit of a tennis ball, big stick or floating toy. It can be very entertaining to watch dogs do the thing their genetics tell them to do — retrieve — and equally entertaining to watch dogs who want to get the tennis ball, but are entirely uncertain about water.
The views and the setting at Edson Fichter are spectacular. Visitors have great views of Scout Mountain, Chinese Peak and the various southern ranges that gloriously grace the distance every season of the year. I often see students getting their senior photos taken, families posing for holiday cards or newlyweds using scenery at Edson Fichter to enhance their pictures.
Animals and birds are abundant. There are cattle grazing in town, just a quarter mile from the pond at Edson Fichter. There is a resident bald eagle who I have seen just about every season of the year (where is that bird’s nest, though?). There are western meadowlarks, evening grosbeaks, song sparrows, western tanagers during their migration and many other birds as well. I have seen beavers in the river, and just a few weeks ago, I saw river otters frolicking in the river. The river otters were a hoot to watch and their presence bodes well for the health of the river; I had seen them in the pond in the fall, but hadn’t seen them in the river before. And the pond is regularly stocked with trout by Idaho Fish and Game.
The railroad runs right along one side of the pond. Attentive conductors will toot the horn in greeting and then walkers can enjoy the artwork on train tags, marvel at the strength of diesel engines pulling a mile of cars and cargo, and wonder where each train is going or has been.
Edson Fichter was a naturalist, an artist and a teacher of biology at Idaho State. At a community presentation about Edson Fichter (the man) last fall, representatives from Idaho Fish & Game told Fichter’s story and revealed that he had a “diversity of interests.” The department acquired the land — 40 acres total — for the nature area in 1993 and today, almost 30 years later, the Edson Fichter Nature Area welcomes 100,000 visitors a year. Residents, students, citizens, fishers, bird-watchers, dog walkers, friends and neighbors enjoy it every day and every season of the year.
We may only know Edson Fichter because there are 40 acres named in his honor, but Pocatello is fortunate indeed that his legacy can be enjoyed by many and all — right here in town.
Note: This is one of an occasional column that I am calling Essential Elements. Just as the human body has essential elements that are necessary for life — chemicals and proteins, organs, nerves, fluids such as blood and plasma, and the other remarkable systems in the human body — so there are also essential elements in a robust and resilient community. Some of them will be described here, but I welcome suggestions for others, and thus the effort will become collaborative. And collaboration is one hallmark of a healthy community.
Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.