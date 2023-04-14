I have had this idea for a while. My head is full of language and words, but there is something powerful in a term or phrase expressed with economy. I follow the adage that less is more (though you’d never know it by looking at the desk from which I am writing, a desk that a former colleague once described as a crime scene. Ouch!). Native Americans identify each full moon with a corresponding natural occurrence or animal significant of that time of year: the full salmon or sturgeon moon in August, the full strawberry moon in June, and the full snow (or hunger) moon in February. Just last week, Teresa Hanafin’s online column for the Boston Globe, “Fast Forward,” referenced the Old Farmer’s Almanac, noting that the April full moon is the Pink Moon. Other names for April’s lunar splendor include Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin), Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota), Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable (Dakota), and Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala). My year-of-calendar names do not have any of the same power or credibility as these full moon names — other than I’m kind of goofy for words. I welcome readers to share their own month identifiers, using however many letters they want, and we’ll start our own cottage industry of month names.
Some words apply or recur throughout the year for me. My foundational words are read, walk, yoga, live; any of these could have importance for me at any point in the year, throughout the year, year after year. But let’s jump into this four-letter word exercise.
January: Dark. No question about it, January is a dark month — as in not enough daylight. But for some folks, it can also be a dark time mentally. I understand how diminished daylight can negatively affect mood and mental health. But January is also a great month to catch up on correspondence, dive into a good book (I always tell myself I’m going to read “Anna Karenina” during our darkest and wintriest month). January is, in my mind, the teeth of winter. People flee, even if it’s just a couple hours south of here, or they take some time in front of full-spectrum lights, or dive into a new hobby / learn and strengthen a skill, or do a good deal of baking. There are certain foods I only make, or prefer to eat, seasonally: a big old roast in winter, corn salad or a caprese salad in summer.
February: Care. I know, I know, February is the month of Valentines Day (which the second grader in me really enjoys). But rather than it being the month of love, I want to think of it as the month of Care: care about yourself, your community, your family, the environment, the less fortunate, the lonely. We tend to throw out the word love so much that it becomes entirely banal. It is important to feel and demonstrate love; it is equally important to feel and show care.
March: Fine. In March, the weather starts to turn fine ... or finer. Except this year, when March in Pocatello was just a cruel tease. So this month’s word is a corollary to February. What is “fine”? Wine can be fine. China and glassware can be fine. But I’m thinking of the answer we often get when we ask how someone is. When they answer, “Fine,” you can be pretty sure they’re not fine. We say we’re fine, even if we feel terrible, because we don’t believe that others care (see February) enough to know how we really are. “Fine” is a way to avoid, deflect, and even dismiss those who are concerned for our health and well-being. So let’s knock it off.
April: Pets. This is probably the subject of another column, but a home or homestead without pets or animals is bereft. Sometimes those animals are pets and sometimes they are animals intended for food or farm production. Humans are so fundamentally connected to animals — because of evolution and because so much of our very existence depends on them (and their health and future). But the word here is Pets. In my next life, I am coming back as a Clarkson family dog. My husband and I have been married 42 years and we’ve had three dogs, all of whom have led the life of Riley. I can’t imagine a life without the unconditional love of a dog. We’ve also had cats, a totally different kind of creature than a dog, but I understand how people love them. We’ve also had fish that were won at the fair and a guinea pig named after a former Red Sox player. I have read one factor that can prevent the development of allergies in young children are animals in the house — all that dander, all the stuff they track in, all the slobber and slather they affix on our faces and our persons. Small children and animals are a winning combination. Pets remind us that we have some control as humans, but not as much as we might hope. From my own experience, our lives and our home have been better for the presence of those critters we call pets.
May: Grad. I have long been an educator; May and early June is the time of graduations — preschool to kindergarten, middle to high school, high school, college, graduate and professional schools. Celebration. It is such a good thing. Milestones, and those who achieve them, deserve to be celebrated. High school graduation is one such occasion and I hope that readers will reach out to the high school grads in their lives or neighborhood and give each one a congratulatory pat on the back. Earning a high school diploma is no small feat.
June: Grow. As in “How does your garden grow?” Things can be planted early in the month and if you sat and observed them for a while, they will grow before your eyes — kind of like adolescent boys. I thoroughly enjoy my modest flower and vegetable gardens toward which I have a Darwinian attitude. I’ll help you, plants, but you have to want to live and give it your best shot. The efforts of June are repaid in August and September when our super sunny backyard abounds with tomatoes, peppers, and every step of the front porch is adorned with geraniums. The formula? Abundant sun, periodic attention, just enough weeding, and human appreciation. No chemicals.
July: Free. So many options and interpretations here, all of which beg reflection. It is the month of the 4th of July, the favorite part of which is a good hot dog and fireworks. My husband and I have had the great opportunity to travel to places that were not free at the time, or were only marginally free for some folks (the former Soviet Union, China, the Philippines, India). I am a better person and citizen for those experiences; I do not, ever, take freedom for granted and appreciate all the hard work that goes into a free, fulsome, and robust democracy. Also, July is pretty much the only month in which time (for me, anyway) can be free and unfettered. That is such a gift, and yet another thing to be grateful for.
August: Swim. By August — hopefully by this August — river water, the water in mountain lakes and ponds, and the oceans will be warm enough for enjoyable swimming. A swim in ocean water that is refreshing but warm, or in a clear and flowing river that is likewise refreshing but warm, is one of those amazing life moments. You float, you look up at the sky, you marvel at the movement of water and the life that water sustains. Whether you are a person of faith or not, it is miraculous. Let me put a plug in here for learning how to swim properly. Our boys both had Red Cross swim lessons, which were great, but they really learned to swim by being on the youth and high school swim teams. Swimming can be a competitive sport for a young person, but then swimming becomes a life sport.
September: Walk. This is one of my anchor words. I walk, I am a walker, I walk with the dog. Even when I head out into the mountains and parks around town, I am only marginally hiking. It’s really more of a robust walk. When I walk, as I have said here before, I observe and notice and appreciate in a way that’s hard to do otherwise as when you’re (in a car or when you’re breathing hard on a run or a true hike). Walking is a load-bearing activity, good for the knees and hips and back. Pocatello is walking friendly within the city and its neighborhoods, or you can take a lovely walk / hike after only a short drive. Walking is all good.
October: Fall. Do I have a favorite season? Hard to choose, but I think I have to say that the fall / autumn is my favorite time of the year. The fall was the season my dad liked best, which might account for why it is mine. Leaves change color and texture, the last of the tomatoes are ready to be brought in, the peach season is just about to wrap, and we’re all back to the routine that will take us through the winter. That routine might be school, it might be back to a job after the lovely (and possibly lazy) days of summer, it might be training or other learning or preparations of various kinds. The fall also has its own menu of aromas and smells: the smell of new clothes, the smell of a pile of leaves, the smell of the first wood fire of the season — they are evocative of a time or a place or memories rich with association.
November: Give. As distinct from gifts. Yes, give unashamedly and generously and lavishly. Give your time, your attention, your care (see February), your talents and abilities, your knowledge and experience, and any other resources you have, including money. Give your best self to your family, your colleagues, the animals in your life, your country / nation / world. Give without pause or hesitation. In November, in the United States, we give thanks, a lovely sentiment. It is important to say thank you and give thanks. But I hope you’ll give more than that, though not necessarily gifts. Don’t we have enough stuff already?
December: Snow. Or read. Or both. Snow is a magical natural event. We need the snow for the snowmelt that is delivered to us in the spring and which fills our rivers and aquifers. The snow, and its accompanying cold, preserves our perennial plants and is necessary for the stone-fruits to bear in the spring. We live in a region with a robust winter sports industry, so more snow means that the winter is a great season for the skiers, snowboarders, snow machine enthusiasts, winter hunters and hikers. It is bracing and invigorating to go out into the cold and the snow, feel your skin tingle and your nose run, and come home with way more lung capacity than you thought possible. And then you curl up with your chai tea or coffee and “Anna Karenina” (see January), which has been on your bedside table for 11 months — and read.
April is National Poetry Month, so because this column has focused on short words with great power, the same can be said about poetry. Folks tend to think of poetry as obtuse and confusing, fussy, and, frankly, uninteresting. But I want to challenge that notion. Poetry has been a place of comfort and refuge for me when words in narrative form are too much. Let me recommend Donald Hall, Jane Kenyon, and my personal favorite lately, Mary Oliver. To end, here is a favorite bit of poetry, the final stanza from “A Psalm of Life” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807 - 1882) that I keep close and which has gotten me through many a tough day.
Let us, then, be up and doing
With a heart for any fate;
Still achieving, still pursuing,
Learn to labor and to wait.
A baker’s dozen of four-letter words, the last one directly above: wait. It can be hard to wait, but it teaches us patience and moderation — a couple of things we could use more of these days.
What are your four-letter words?
Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.
