I have had this idea for a while. My head is full of language and words, but there is something powerful in a term or phrase expressed with economy. I follow the adage that less is more (though you’d never know it by looking at the desk from which I am writing, a desk that a former colleague once described as a crime scene. Ouch!). Native Americans identify each full moon with a corresponding natural occurrence or animal significant of that time of year: the full salmon or sturgeon moon in August, the full strawberry moon in June, and the full snow (or hunger) moon in February. Just last week, Teresa Hanafin’s online column for the Boston Globe, “Fast Forward,” referenced the Old Farmer’s Almanac, noting that the April full moon is the Pink Moon. Other names for April’s lunar splendor include Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin), Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota), Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable (Dakota), and Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala). My year-of-calendar names do not have any of the same power or credibility as these full moon names — other than I’m kind of goofy for words. I welcome readers to share their own month identifiers, using however many letters they want, and we’ll start our own cottage industry of month names.

Some words apply or recur throughout the year for me. My foundational words are read, walk, yoga, live; any of these could have importance for me at any point in the year, throughout the year, year after year. But let’s jump into this four-letter word exercise.

Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.

