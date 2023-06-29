My husband and I moved here from the East Coast in the fall of 2015, and very shortly thereafter, presidential election campaigns were underway. I was (happily) surprised that, in Pocatello at least, there were not many political yard signs for the national candidates. There were signs for local contests and people, but not many of the national variety. Of all the ways we make our feelings and inclinations known, political yard signs are unambiguous. But this column will be more about the signs and signals we encounter every day: what they say, what they might mean, how we interpret them.
The natural world is the source of an infinite number of signals. For example, in the last month or so, the crickets have returned. That sound on a warm night is comforting, relaxing and a sure sign that summer has returned. Yahoo. And then there are clouds, a natural phenomenon that I find infinitely fascinating. We have had a spate of turbulent weather lately, which seems to sprout those towering, full, three-dimensional clouds that sure look like they’re percolating something. Such clouds might be scary if they weren’t so beautiful.
Bird song is a balm to my head, soul and heart. A Washington Post story by Richard Sima in May confirmed, scientifically, that listening to even short recorded clips of birds singing can alleviate negative emotions and stress. I have to believe bird song out in nature provides even more robust benefits. Lucky us, in Southeastern Idaho, which is rich in a variety of birds that sing at all hours of the day. Birds are everywhere and if we just pause for a moment, right in town, we’ll hear the house wren and the song sparrow fill the air with warbles and trills. Head to the local trails, close to any body of water or stream, and many more bird melodies await. The birds are signaling to each other — their natural language — and their performance is free. I was hiking at Kinney Creek on Sunday and heard an unfamiliar bird sound. I looked in the trees, didn’t see any movement, took out my Merlin app, and then looked up. Circling overhead was a big bird and then Merlin confirmed: an American kestrel. Nature is a wonder. As soon as the raptor in the sky made its call, all the little songbirds became immediately quiet. Another amazing signal. The predator threatened, and the songbirds — an easy lunch for a raptor — knew to protect themselves by not singing.
Tattoos are fascinating. I could easily be considered a creeper because I find myself staring at arms, legs and behind ears to look at (and attempt to interpret) tattoos. I am writing this from another state and was just on a shuttle bus to a rental car center and a woman next to me had a tattoo along the base of her neck, along her hairline. It was text, a line of verse, a saying, but I could not read it. Phooey. Some of my favorite students were showing off their tattoos in the spring. My man Alex lifted up his pant leg to show me a date tattooed on one of his calves. Its significance? The year his mother was born. I thought that was very sweet. Unlike a yard sign, though, a tattoo is a literal and physical keeper; you can’t pull a tattoo up from the lawn on the front yard.
A very powerful personal signal is manners. I won’t go on too long about this, but at a time in which people can be absolutely horrible to each other online and in social media, it is important to say thank you, to be grateful for the kindness of strangers at the grocery store or in the parking lot, to hold the door for others and to hand write notes of appreciation when friends and coworkers have been generous and thoughtful. (Don’t be rude. Don’t call people names. Be grown up and mannerly.)
I recently saw a car sticker that said, “Live with passion,” which is an admirable sentiment, but what does that mean? Other bumper stickers are clear and some are hilarious. Travel destinations — YNP (two possible meanings), A.T. (Appalachian Trail), ZIP codes, favorite bands (DMB) — tell you where folks have been, where they are from, or where they long to go. Sport team bumper stickers (high school sports, professional sports) demonstrate allegiances. Some bumper stickers advise you to back off, tell you exactly how many family members and pets they have, admonish you to rescue an animal, or state that Mean People Suck.
My husband and I live near Washington School, so when I walk the dog in the morning before work I often hear the squeals of delight of children on the playground or unbounded joy when they greet each other at the start of the day. I have to tell you that the sound of a full gaggle of children playing in the morning is pure and lovely. I know I can face the day after a healthy dose of kids signaling their energy and, hopefully, their innocence.
It was just recently graduation season and I had the privilege to attend one of Pocatello’s high school graduations. If ever there was an occasion rich with signs and signals, it is a graduation. The students are resplendent in their caps, gowns, tassels and cords; they march in to musical fanfare and then are serenaded by choral music. Families and friends are out in the crowd with banners, balloons, flowers and tears of pride and melancholy. The actual diploma is a sign of hard work and accomplishment. The people who come out for a graduation is yet another signal of the connections made, the impacts, the memories cherished, the friendships forged in mutual effort. There are lots of fabulous ceremonies in life — weddings, inductions, military oaths — but there is something about a graduation that just brings all the emotions to the fore, in me at least: happiness, delight, admiration, joy, sadness at good-bye and the UN-believable group accomplishment of getting just one person over the finish line. If I’m not careful, I could be a blithering, weeping mess at the end of a graduation. That’s how much they mean to me — a signal of impressive individual and team work.
So these are the signs and signals that occur to me this day. I could write a whole column on T-shirts alone (I just bought a great one at Old Navy). What are the signs and signals that call out to you?
This is not a book review column, but I want to recommend a gem of fiction I recently found on the shelves of the Marshall Public Library when I was looking for something else: "Train Dreams" by Denis Johnson: the story of Robert Grainer who does hard physical work as a logger and a miner in northern Idaho and other western areas about a hundred years ago. It is both beautifully authentic and, at times, deeply sad. You could read it in one sitting. I confess that I am (was) unfamiliar with Johnson’s work. He wrote “Tree of Smoke," which won The National Book Award in 2007. Happy summer reading.
Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.
