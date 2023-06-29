My husband and I moved here from the East Coast in the fall of 2015, and very shortly thereafter, presidential election campaigns were underway. I was (happily) surprised that, in Pocatello at least, there were not many political yard signs for the national candidates. There were signs for local contests and people, but not many of the national variety. Of all the ways we make our feelings and inclinations known, political yard signs are unambiguous. But this column will be more about the signs and signals we encounter every day: what they say, what they might mean, how we interpret them.

The natural world is the source of an infinite number of signals. For example, in the last month or so, the crickets have returned. That sound on a warm night is comforting, relaxing and a sure sign that summer has returned. Yahoo. And then there are clouds, a natural phenomenon that I find infinitely fascinating. We have had a spate of turbulent weather lately, which seems to sprout those towering, full, three-dimensional clouds that sure look like they’re percolating something. Such clouds might be scary if they weren’t so beautiful.

Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.

