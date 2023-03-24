I am a fan of James Taylor and the Dave Matthews Band, dogs, strawberries, books, a clothesline, swimming in the ocean, and the handwritten note. Though I’m happy to accept notes delivered in person or by Pony Express, I am also a fan of the government agency that delivers a handwritten note in the mail: the U.S. Postal Service. But first things first.
Cards and stationery are a minor obsession for me. Whenever I visit a museum or historic site, I always go to the shop there to buy cards and postcards. Just this past Saturday, I was buying birthday books at a local establishment for our son Joe and also bought at least eight cards: Maxfield Parrish artwork, a nature photography of an Oregon Cascades forest and the gray wolf, the Zodiac. I have someone in mind for each of them. This past Christmas we created a GoogleSheet at work on which to give ideas to our Secret Santa. I put books and stationery on my wish list and my Secret Santa (A.R.) made me cards with her original artwork and items that I could use to make my own cards. It was, for sure, the most thoughtful gift I’ve received in years — which I let her know in a card.
When I go to the mailbox and there is a hand-addressed envelope with my name on it, my heart soars and gets such a boost. We are far from most family and friends made over the years, but correspondence keeps us close. Unlike a phone call or a text or even electronic communication, I can go back to a card or note again and again. Within those cards and letters, folks recommend books, cause for celebration is highlighted, accomplishments applauded, condolences / sympathy / support pore forth. I keep mail for a period of time, then go through it all, recycle notecards into postcards, remind myself of the news therein, note changes of address, save the absolutely priceless keepers. When my friend Megan was on a two-year assignment to Amsterdam, I saved her letters to me and sent them back to her when she returned to the States — a kind of journal of her time there.
My parents were great proponents of the thank-you note and so am I. Grateful for kindnesses and gestures, and, of course, presents, it is no hardship to write a personal note in thanks for personal generosity. I sure wish that more people, especially more young people, pulled out paper and pen, paused for a moment in a life that is often frenetic, and wrote out two or three sentences of thanks. Sigh. I can hope.
When I taught first-year college composition, I attended the summer Institute of Writing and Thinking (IWT) at Bard College — the best professional development I’ve ever had. Participants at IWT wrote and discussed and read and thought a lot — it was so rich — and every day we wrote in journals, by hand. I am composing this article on a pad of yellow-lined paper (which I will later transpose onto a laptop). There is, apparently, something (something magical, I presume) that happens in the wiring of the brain when we hand-write: Memory is strengthened, thought is clarified, ideas percolate and develop, problem solving can happen. Writing by hand is kind of like walking — in the best way. You can only walk, or write by hand, as fast as your body / hand will go. As when I walk, I notice more of my thought processes, what matters, what is blather, what I value. It’s a lovely thing.
But I’m not someone looking to fill my days by hanging on to a quaint and outdated mode of communication. I work; I am not retired; I volunteer; and I have considerable family responsibilities. I’m not sitting on my thumbs — it’s just that in the discretionary time I do have, I choose to write notes and mail them.
As a corollary to my appreciation of the handwritten note, I want to give a shout out to the U.S. Postal Service. I am fortunate to live within walking distance of one of Pocatello’s post offices. The staff there are unfailingly kind, patient, funny, polite, service-oriented. A favorite Postal Service staff member knows I like to see what the new stamp offerings are and jokes with me that “stamps are stickers for grown-ups.” The mail carriers in our neighborhood can be seen on their rounds at all hours of the day and night, in every kind of weather, six days a week. They kept a punishing schedule over the holidays to get cards and packages to their intended destinations. I couldn’t enjoy the cards and notes I receive without the good work of the Postal Service and its employees, so huge thanks to all those good folks.
And now, friends, I’m going to form this handwritten column to today’s correspondence: a belated birthday card to Carol in Pennsylvania and a response to a recent note from Molly in Arizona. Neither snow nor rain nor dark of night shall keep me from ... writing a card today.
Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.
