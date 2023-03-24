SMC -- gets mail

A couple of pieces of recently received mail; note that my friend Micah addresses the envelope using my initials, S.M.C., and it gets to me just fine. Every time.

I am a fan of James Taylor and the Dave Matthews Band, dogs, strawberries, books, a clothesline, swimming in the ocean, and the handwritten note. Though I’m happy to accept notes delivered in person or by Pony Express, I am also a fan of the government agency that delivers a handwritten note in the mail: the U.S. Postal Service. But first things first.

Cards and stationery are a minor obsession for me. Whenever I visit a museum or historic site, I always go to the shop there to buy cards and postcards. Just this past Saturday, I was buying birthday books at a local establishment for our son Joe and also bought at least eight cards: Maxfield Parrish artwork, a nature photography of an Oregon Cascades forest and the gray wolf, the Zodiac. I have someone in mind for each of them. This past Christmas we created a GoogleSheet at work on which to give ideas to our Secret Santa. I put books and stationery on my wish list and my Secret Santa (A.R.) made me cards with her original artwork and items that I could use to make my own cards. It was, for sure, the most thoughtful gift I’ve received in years — which I let her know in a card.

Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.

